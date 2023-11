2023 NCAA DII field hockey championship: Scores, Schedule, Bracket

The 2023 NCAA DII field hockey committee has released the six team that will compete for the 2023 national championship

The championship is set with a six-team tournament, with the top two seeds each earning byes into the semifinals. East Stroudsburg is the reigning national champion and the No. 1 overall seed in this year's field, but No. 2 Shippensburg has won four of the last six titles.

Here is the schedule of the 2023 NCAA Division II field hockey tournament, including dates and locations:

First round: Saturday, Nov. 11 at campus sites

Semifinals: Friday, Nov. 17 at Grappone Stadium in Manchester, NH

Finals: Sunday, Nov. 19 at Grappone Stadium in Manchester, NH

2023 NCAA DII field hockey bracket

2023 NCAA DII field hockey schedule

First Round

No. 4 St. Anselm vs. No. 5 Assumption, November 11, 1:00 p.m.

No. 3 Kutztown vs. No. 6 Pace, November 11, 6:00 p.m.

Semifinals

No. 1 East Stroudsburg vs. Winner of St. Anselm/Assumption, November 17, 2:00 p.m.

No. 2 Shippensburg vs. Winner of Kutztown/Pace, November 17, 5:00 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, November 19, 1:00 p.m.

NCAA DII field hockey championship history