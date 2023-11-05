2023 NCAA DIII field hockey championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Field Hockey Committee announced today the field of 26 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship.

Twenty teams will compete in ten first-round games on campus sites Wednesday, Nov. 8. The 10 first-round winners, along with the six teams that received a first-round bye, will compete at four campus sites during second/third-round play, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11 and 12.

The winners of the four sites will advance to the semifinals and final, Friday and Sunday, Nov. 17 and 19, at Jennings Family Stadium at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia. Semifinals will be played at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Eastern time, Friday, Nov. 17, with the championship game being played at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, Nov. 19. Championship information, including information about tickets, is available at http://www.ncaa.com/sports/fieldhockey/d3.

Eighteen conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for their champions into the 2023 championship. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. Finally, seven berths were reserved for Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champions and the remaining teams from Pool B.

The 18 conferences and schools receiving automatic qualification are:

Atlantic East St. Mary’s College of Maryland Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott Empire 8 Hartwick Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales (Providence) Landmark Susquehanna Liberty League William Smith Little East Conference Southern Maine Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Worcester State Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens New England Small College Athletic Conference Middlebury New England Women’s and Men’s Athletics Conference Babson New Jersey Athletic Conference Rowan North Coast Athletic Conference Denison Old Dominion Athletic Conference Lynchburg State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland United East Keystone

The Pool B team is:

Christopher Newport

The seven Pool C teams are:

Bates, Ithaca, Kean, Salisbury, Tufts, Williams, York

The dates, sites and pairings are listed on the complete championship bracket, which is attached. For more information about the championship, log on to www.ncaa.com. In 2022, Middlebury won its seventh NCAA championship, sixth in last seven seasons, and fifth straight after a 1-0 win in overtime in the title game at Richard Wackar Stadium at Rowan University.