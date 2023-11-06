2023 NCAA DII field hockey championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS － The NCAA Division II Field Hockey Committee has selected the six teams that will be participating in the 2023 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship. Three teams each were selected from the Atlantic and East regions. Two preliminary-round games will be at campus sites on Saturday, Nov. 11. East Stroudsburg and Shippensburg will receive first-round byes in the six-team field. Assumption will travel to Saint Anselm for a first-round contest at 1 p.m. ET. The winner will meet in a semifinal match-up against East Stroudsburg. Kutztown will host Pace in a first-round contest at 6 p.m. ET. The winner will advance to play Shippensburg.

Semifinals will be played at 2 and 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, and the final will be played at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19. The location for both games is Grappone Stadium on the campus of Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.

📲 TAP HERE: How to watch the selection show, bracket information

The following teams selected are:

Atlantic Region University DII Record In-Region Record 1 East Stroudsburg 17-2 17-2 2 Shippensburg 15-4 15-4 3 Kutztown 16-3 16-3

East Region University DII record In-Region Record 1 Saint Anselm 18-3 18-3 2 Assumption 15-6 15-6 3 Pace 13-7 12-6

