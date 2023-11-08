TRENDING 📈

😤 Caitlin Clark leads Iowa WBB over Virginia Tech

🏐 No. 4 Stanford downs No. 6 Oregon

DI women's soccer first round

🏃‍♀️ DI XC regionals schedule
fieldhockey-d3 flag

Declan Walsh | NCAA.com | November 8, 2023

2023 NCAA DIII field hockey championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

DIII field hockey: 2023 selection show

The 2023 Division III field hockey championship is here. Follow along for the latest updates.

18 of the bracket slots were dedicated to automatic qualifiers with the remaining eight spaces given to at-large candidates chosen by the selection committee. Four semifinalists will advance to Jennings Family Stadium in Newport News, Virginia, where Christopher Newport University will host the final two rounds of the tournament Nov. 17-19.

➡️ See the selections release here

2023 DIII field hockey bracket

See the interactive bracket | Get the .PDF

DIII Field Hockey Bracket

Here's a look at the complete schedule for the 2023 NCAA DIII field hockey tournament (all times in EST):

  • First round - Wednesday, Nov. 8:

Rowan 5, Hartwick 0
Cortland 3, Stevens 1
Lynchburg 6, Keystone 1
Kean 4, St. Mary's 2
York (PA) 3, Denison 0
Ithaca 3, Endicott 2 (OT)
William Smith 1, Susquehanna 0
Williams 6, Worcester State 0 
Southern Maine 5, Tufts 0.
Bates 7, Johnson and Wales (Providence) 0

  • Second round - Saturday, Nov. 11:

Ithaca vs. Johns Hopkins | 10 a.m. (Baltimore)
Williams vs. Salisbury | 1 p.m. (Baltimore)
William Smith vs. Middlebury | 11 a.m. (Grantham, Pennsylvania)
Cortland vs. Messiah | 2 p.m. (Grantham, Pennsylvania)
Kean vs. Christopher Newport | 11 a.m. (Newport News, Virginia) 
Bates vs. Babson | 11 a.m. (Babson Park, Massachusetts) 

  • Third round: Sunday, Nov. 12 at campus sites
  • Semifinals: 12 and 3 p.m. ET Friday, Nov. 17 at Jennings Family Stadium in Newport News, Virginia
  • National championship: 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 19 at Jennings Family Stadium in Newport News, Virginia

DIII field hockey championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Johns Hopkins Glassboro, NJ
2021 Middlebury (22-0) Katharine DeLorenzo 4-1 Johns Hopkins Hartford, CT
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Franklin & Marshall Manheim, Penn.
2018 Middlebury (21-1)

Katharine DeLorenzo

 2-0 Tufts Manheim, Penn.
2017 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 4-0 Messiah Bellarmine
2016 Messiah Brooke Good 1-0 (2OT) Tufts Geneva
2015 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee
2014 TCNJ (23-1) Sharon Pfluger 2-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee
2013 Bowdoin (18-3) Nicky Pearson 1-0 Salisbury Old Dominion
2012 Tufts (19-2) Tina McDavitt 2-1 Montclair State William Smith
2011 TCNJ (24-2) Sharon Pfluger 3-1 Middlebury Nichols
2010 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 2-1 (2 ot)* Messiah Christopher Newport
2009 Salisbury (20-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Mount Holyoke
2008 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 3-2 (2 ot) Tufts Ursinus
2007 Bowdoin (20-0) Nicky Pearson 4-3 Middlebury Ursinus
2006 Ursinus (21-3) Laura Moliken 3-2 Messiah William Smith
2005 Salisbury (21-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Washington & Lee
2004 Salisbury (22-0) Dawn Chamberlin 6-3 Middlebury Westfield State
2003 Salisbury (20-1 Dawn Chamberlin 4-1 Middlebury Lebanon Valley
2002 Rowan (21-0) Penny Kempf 1-0 Messiah Springfield
2001 SUNY Cortland (19-2) Cynthia Wetmore 1-0 Messiah Springfield
2000 William Smith (20-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 Springfield Salisbury
1999 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 4-1 Amherst TCNJ
1998 Middlebury (17-1) Missy Foote 3-2 (ot) William Smith William Smith
1997 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 3-0 SUNY Cortland Lebanon Valley
1996 TCNJ (21-1) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Hartwick TCNJ
1995 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Messiah TCNJ
1994 SUNY Cortland (24-1) Pat Rudy 2-1 TCNJ Messiah
1993 SUNY Cortland (22-1-1) Pat Rudy 1-0 Mary Washington Mary Washington
1992 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 TCNJ TCNJ
1991 TCNJ (19-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 1-0 Bloomsburg TCNJ
1990 TCNJ (18-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg
1989 Lock Haven (17-4-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 TCNJ SUNY Cortland
1988 TCNJ (21-0-2) Sharon Goldbrenner 3-2 (2 ot)* Bloomsburg TCNJ
1987 Bloomsburg (24-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 William Smith William Smith
1986 Salisbury (21-0) Karen Weaver 3-2 Bloomsburg TCNJ
1985 TCNJ (22-3) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Millersville Drew
1984 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Messiah TCNJ
1983 TCNJ (23-1) Melissa Magee 2-1 Ithaca Ithaca
1982 Ithaca (18-3) Doris Kostrinsky 2-1 (2 ot)* TCNJ Elizabethtown
1981 TCNJ (20-0) Melissa Magee 2-0 Franklin & Marshall Westfield State

2023 NCAA DI field hockey championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The bracket, schedule and scores for the 2023 NCAA DI field hockey championship.
READ MORE

2023 NCAA DII field hockey championship bracket announced

The NCAA Division II Field Hockey Committee has announced the complete six-team field that will participate in the 2023 championship.
READ MORE

2023 NCAA DIII field hockey championship bracket announced

Here is the field of 26 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship.
READ MORE