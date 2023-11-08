2023 NCAA DIII field hockey championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2023 Division III field hockey championship is here. Follow along for the latest updates.

18 of the bracket slots were dedicated to automatic qualifiers with the remaining eight spaces given to at-large candidates chosen by the selection committee. Four semifinalists will advance to Jennings Family Stadium in Newport News, Virginia, where Christopher Newport University will host the final two rounds of the tournament Nov. 17-19.

2023 DIII field hockey bracket

Here's a look at the complete schedule for the 2023 NCAA DIII field hockey tournament (all times in EST):

First round - Wednesday, Nov. 8:

Rowan 5, Hartwick 0

Cortland 3, Stevens 1

Lynchburg 6, Keystone 1

Kean 4, St. Mary's 2

York (PA) 3, Denison 0

Ithaca 3, Endicott 2 (OT)

William Smith 1, Susquehanna 0

Williams 6, Worcester State 0

Southern Maine 5, Tufts 0.

Bates 7, Johnson and Wales (Providence) 0

Second round - Saturday, Nov. 11:

Ithaca vs. Johns Hopkins | 10 a.m. (Baltimore)

Williams vs. Salisbury | 1 p.m. (Baltimore)

William Smith vs. Middlebury | 11 a.m. (Grantham, Pennsylvania)

Cortland vs. Messiah | 2 p.m. (Grantham, Pennsylvania)

Kean vs. Christopher Newport | 11 a.m. (Newport News, Virginia)

Bates vs. Babson | 11 a.m. (Babson Park, Massachusetts)

Third round: Sunday, Nov. 12 at campus sites

Semifinals: 12 and 3 p.m. ET Friday, Nov. 17 at Jennings Family Stadium in Newport News, Virginia

National championship: 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 19 at Jennings Family Stadium in Newport News, Virginia

