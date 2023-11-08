2023 NCAA DIII field hockey championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2023 Division III field hockey championship is here. Follow along for the latest updates.
18 of the bracket slots were dedicated to automatic qualifiers with the remaining eight spaces given to at-large candidates chosen by the selection committee. Four semifinalists will advance to Jennings Family Stadium in Newport News, Virginia, where Christopher Newport University will host the final two rounds of the tournament Nov. 17-19.
➡️ See the selections release here
2023 DIII field hockey bracket
See the interactive bracket | Get the .PDF
Here's a look at the complete schedule for the 2023 NCAA DIII field hockey tournament (all times in EST):
- First round - Wednesday, Nov. 8:
Rowan 5, Hartwick 0
Cortland 3, Stevens 1
Lynchburg 6, Keystone 1
Kean 4, St. Mary's 2
York (PA) 3, Denison 0
Ithaca 3, Endicott 2 (OT)
William Smith 1, Susquehanna 0
Williams 6, Worcester State 0
Southern Maine 5, Tufts 0.
Bates 7, Johnson and Wales (Providence) 0
- Second round - Saturday, Nov. 11:
Ithaca vs. Johns Hopkins | 10 a.m. (Baltimore)
Williams vs. Salisbury | 1 p.m. (Baltimore)
William Smith vs. Middlebury | 11 a.m. (Grantham, Pennsylvania)
Cortland vs. Messiah | 2 p.m. (Grantham, Pennsylvania)
Kean vs. Christopher Newport | 11 a.m. (Newport News, Virginia)
Bates vs. Babson | 11 a.m. (Babson Park, Massachusetts)
- Third round: Sunday, Nov. 12 at campus sites
- Semifinals: 12 and 3 p.m. ET Friday, Nov. 17 at Jennings Family Stadium in Newport News, Virginia
- National championship: 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 19 at Jennings Family Stadium in Newport News, Virginia
DIII field hockey championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Middlebury (21-1)
|Katharine DeLorenzo
|1-0
|Johns Hopkins
|Glassboro, NJ
|2021
|Middlebury (22-0)
|Katharine DeLorenzo
|4-1
|Johns Hopkins
|Hartford, CT
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Middlebury (21-1)
|Katharine DeLorenzo
|1-0
|Franklin & Marshall
|Manheim, Penn.
|2018
|Middlebury (21-1)
|
Katharine DeLorenzo
|2-0
|Tufts
|Manheim, Penn.
|2017
|Middlebury (20-2)
|Katharine DeLorenzo
|4-0
|Messiah
|Bellarmine
|2016
|Messiah
|Brooke Good
|1-0 (2OT)
|Tufts
|Geneva
|2015
|Middlebury (20-2)
|Katharine DeLorenzo
|1-0
|Bowdoin
|Washington & Lee
|2014
|TCNJ (23-1)
|Sharon Pfluger
|2-0
|Bowdoin
|Washington & Lee
|2013
|Bowdoin (18-3)
|Nicky Pearson
|1-0
|Salisbury
|Old Dominion
|2012
|Tufts (19-2)
|Tina McDavitt
|2-1
|Montclair State
|William Smith
|2011
|TCNJ (24-2)
|Sharon Pfluger
|3-1
|Middlebury
|Nichols
|2010
|Bowdoin (20-1)
|Nicky Pearson
|2-1 (2 ot)*
|Messiah
|Christopher Newport
|2009
|Salisbury (20-1)
|Dawn Chamberlin
|1-0
|Messiah
|Mount Holyoke
|2008
|Bowdoin (20-1)
|Nicky Pearson
|3-2 (2 ot)
|Tufts
|Ursinus
|2007
|Bowdoin (20-0)
|Nicky Pearson
|4-3
|Middlebury
|Ursinus
|2006
|Ursinus (21-3)
|Laura Moliken
|3-2
|Messiah
|William Smith
|2005
|Salisbury (21-1)
|Dawn Chamberlin
|1-0
|Messiah
|Washington & Lee
|2004
|Salisbury (22-0)
|Dawn Chamberlin
|6-3
|Middlebury
|Westfield State
|2003
|Salisbury (20-1
|Dawn Chamberlin
|4-1
|Middlebury
|Lebanon Valley
|2002
|Rowan (21-0)
|Penny Kempf
|1-0
|Messiah
|Springfield
|2001
|SUNY Cortland (19-2)
|Cynthia Wetmore
|1-0
|Messiah
|Springfield
|2000
|William Smith (20-1)
|Sally Scatton
|1-0
|Springfield
|Salisbury
|1999
|TCNJ (20-0)
|Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger
|4-1
|Amherst
|TCNJ
|1998
|Middlebury (17-1)
|Missy Foote
|3-2 (ot)
|William Smith
|William Smith
|1997
|William Smith (22-1)
|Sally Scatton
|3-0
|SUNY Cortland
|Lebanon Valley
|1996
|TCNJ (21-1)
|Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger
|2-1
|Hartwick
|TCNJ
|1995
|TCNJ (20-0)
|Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger
|2-1
|Messiah
|TCNJ
|1994
|SUNY Cortland (24-1)
|Pat Rudy
|2-1
|TCNJ
|Messiah
|1993
|SUNY Cortland (22-1-1)
|Pat Rudy
|1-0
|Mary Washington
|Mary Washington
|1992
|William Smith (22-1)
|Sally Scatton
|1-0
|TCNJ
|TCNJ
|1991
|TCNJ (19-0-1)
|Sharon Goldbrenner
|1-0
|Bloomsburg
|TCNJ
|1990
|TCNJ (18-0-1)
|Sharon Goldbrenner
|2-1
|Bloomsburg
|Bloomsburg
|1989
|Lock Haven (17-4-2)
|Sharon Taylor
|2-1
|TCNJ
|SUNY Cortland
|1988
|TCNJ (21-0-2)
|Sharon Goldbrenner
|3-2 (2 ot)*
|Bloomsburg
|TCNJ
|1987
|Bloomsburg (24-1)
|Jan Hutchinson
|1-0
|William Smith
|William Smith
|1986
|Salisbury (21-0)
|Karen Weaver
|3-2
|Bloomsburg
|TCNJ
|1985
|TCNJ (22-3)
|Sharon Goldbrenner
|2-1
|Millersville
|Drew
|1984
|Bloomsburg (19-0)
|Jan Hutchinson
|3-2
|Messiah
|TCNJ
|1983
|TCNJ (23-1)
|Melissa Magee
|2-1
|Ithaca
|Ithaca
|1982
|Ithaca (18-3)
|Doris Kostrinsky
|2-1 (2 ot)*
|TCNJ
|Elizabethtown
|1981
|TCNJ (20-0)
|Melissa Magee
|2-0
|Franklin & Marshall
|Westfield State