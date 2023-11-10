2023 NCAA DI field hockey championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2023 DI field hockey championship is here. Follow along for the latest updates.
See the selections release here
The tournament consists of an 18-team field, with 10 spots going to automatic qualifiers and the remaining eight teams chosen at large by the NCAA selection committee. The opening round games will be played at two of the four first- and second-round host sites, with the semifinals and finals hosted by North Carolina.
Full 2023 DI field hockey interactive bracket
Here is the schedule of the 2023 NCAA Division I field hockey tournament, including dates and locations:
- Opening round: Wednesday, Nov. 8 at campus sites
- First round: Friday, Nov. 10 at campus sites
- Second round: Sunday, No. 12 at campus sites
- Semifinal: Friday, Nov. 17 at Karen Shelton Stadium at North Carolina
- National championship: Sunday, Nov. 19 at Karen Shelton Stadium at North Carolina
2023 NCAA DI field hockey bracket
See the interactive bracket | Get the .PDF
Tournament schedule
Semifinals | Nov. 17
Second round | Nov. 12
- No. 1 North Carolina 4, Harvard 2
- No. 3 Duke 2, Syracuse 1
- Virginia 4, No. 4 Maryland 0
- No. 2 Northwestern 3, Louisville 2
First round | Nov. 10
- No. 1 North Carolina 6, William & Mary 1
- No. 3 Duke 2, American 1
- No. 4 Maryland 3, Old Dominion 0
- No. 2 Northwestern 3, Miami (OH) 0
- Harvard 2, Rutgers 1
- Syracuse 2, Liberty 1
- Virginia 2, Saint Joseph's 1
- Louisville 2, Iowa 1
Opening round | Nov. 8
2023 NCAA DI field hockey championship history
North Carolina won the 2022 national championship and will look to win the program's eleventh national title this year led by former star player Coach Erin Matson at the helm.
Here's the complete history of the championship:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|North Carolina (21-0)
|Karen Shelton
|2-1
|Northwestern
|Connecticut
|2021
|Northwestern (18-5)
|Tracey Fuchs
|2-0
|Liberty
|Michigan
|2020
|North Carolina (19-1)
|Karen Shelton
|4-3
|Michigan
|North Carolina
|2019
|North Carolina (23-0)
|Karen Shelton
|6-1
|Princeton
|Wake Forest
|2018
|North Carolina (23-0)
|Karen Shelton
|2-0
|Maryland
|Louisville
|2017
|Connecticut (23-0)
|Nancy Stevens
|2-1
|Maryland
|Louisville
|2016
|Delaware (23-2)
|Rolf van de Kerkhof
|3-2
|North Carolina
|Old Dominion
|2015
|Syracuse (21-1)
|Ange Bradley
|4-2
|North Carolina
|Michigan
|2014
|Connecticut (20-3)
|Nancy Stevens
|1-0
|Syracuse
|Maryland
|2013
|Connecticut (21-4)
|Nancy Stevens
|2-0
|Duke
|Old Dominion
|2012
|Princeton (20-1)
|Kristen Holmes-Winn
|3-2
|North Carolina
|Old Dominion
|2011
|Maryland (19-4)
|Missy Meharg
|3-2 (ot)
|North Carolina
|Louisville
|2010
|Maryland (23-1)
|Missy Meharg
|3-2 (2 ot)
|North Carolina
|Maryland
|2009
|North Carolina (20-2)
|Karen Shelton
|3-2
|Maryland
|Wake Forest
|2008
|Maryland (22-2)
|Missy Meharg
|4-2
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
|2007
|North Carolina (24-0)
|Karen Shelton
|3-0
|Penn State
|Maryland
|2006
|Maryland (23-2)
|Missy Meharg
|1-0
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|2005
|Maryland (23-2)
|Missy Meharg
|1-0
|Duke
|Louisville
|2004
|Wake Forest (20-3)
|Jennifer Averill
|3-0
|Duke
|Wake Forest
|2003
|Wake Forest (22-1)
|Jennifer Averill
|3-1
|Duke
|Massachusetts
|2002
|Wake Forest (20-2)
|Jennifer Averill
|2-0
|Penn State
|Louisville
|2001
|Michigan (18-5)
|Marcia Pankratz
|2-0
|Maryland
|Kent State
|2000
|Old Dominion (25-1)
|Beth Anders
|3-1
|North Carolina
|Old Dominion
|1999
|Maryland (24-1)
|Missy Meharg
|2-1
|Michigan
|Northeastern
|1998
|Old Dominion (23-2)
|Beth Anders
|3-2
|Princeton
|Penn
|1997
|North Carolina (20-3)
|Karen Shelton
|3-2
|Old Dominion
|Connecticut
|1996
|North Carolina (23-1)
|Karen Shelton
|3-0
|Princeton
|Boston College
|1995
|North Carolina (24-0)
|Karen Shelton
|5-1
|Maryland
|Wake Forest
|1994
|James Madison (20-3-1)
|Christy Morgan
|2-1 (2 ot)*
|North Carolina
|Northeastern
|1993
|Maryland (21-3)
|Missy Meharg
|2-1 (2 ot)*
|North Carolina
|Rutgers
|1992
|Old Dominion (25-0)
|Beth Anders
|4-0
|Iowa
|VCU
|1991
|Old Dominion (26-0)
|Beth Anders
|2-0
|North Carolina
|Villanova
|1990
|Old Dominion (23-2-1)
|Beth Anders
|5-0
|North Carolina
|Rutgers
|1989
|North Carolina (20-2)
|Karen Shelton
|2-1 (3 ot)*
|Old Dominion
|Springfield
|1988
|Old Dominion (26-1)
|Beth Anders
|2-1
|Iowa
|Penn
|1987
|Maryland (18-4-1)
|Sue Tyler
|2-1 (ot)
|North Carolina
|North Carolina
|1986
|Iowa (19-2-1)
|Judith Davidson
|2-1 (2 ot)
|New Hampshire
|Old Dominion
|1985
|Connecticut (19-2)
|Diane Wright
|3-2
|Old Dominion
|Old Dominion
|1984
|Old Dominion (23-0)
|Beth Anders
|5-1
|Iowa
|Springfield
|1983
|Old Dominion (23-0)
|Beth Anders
|3-1 (3 ot)
|Connecticut
|Penn
|1982
|Old Dominion (20-1)
|Beth Anders
|3-2
|Connecticut
|Temple
|1981
|Connecticut (15-2-3)
|Diane Wright
|4-1
|Massachusetts
|Connecticut
*Penalty strokes