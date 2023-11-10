Trending:

Maria Howell | NCAA.com | November 12, 2023

2023 NCAA DI field hockey championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

DI field hockey: 2023 selection show

The 2023 DI field hockey championship is here. Follow along for the latest updates.

The tournament consists of an 18-team field, with 10 spots going to automatic qualifiers and the remaining eight teams chosen at large by the NCAA selection committee. The opening round games will be played at two of the four first- and second-round host sites, with the semifinals and finals hosted by North Carolina.

Here is the schedule of the 2023 NCAA Division I field hockey tournament, including dates and locations:

  • Opening round: Wednesday, Nov. 8 at campus sites
  • First round: Friday, Nov. 10 at campus sites
  • Second round: Sunday, No. 12 at campus sites
  • Semifinal: Friday, Nov. 17 at Karen Shelton Stadium at North Carolina
  • National championship: Sunday, Nov. 19 at Karen Shelton Stadium at North Carolina

2023 NCAA DI field hockey bracket

See the interactive bracket | Get the .PDF

Semifinals DI field hockey

Tournament schedule

Semifinals | Nov. 17

Second round | Nov. 12

First round | Nov. 10

Opening round | Nov. 8

2023 NCAA DI field hockey championship history

North Carolina won the 2022 national championship and will look to win the program's eleventh national title this year led by former star player Coach Erin Matson at the helm.

Here's the complete history of the championship:

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 North Carolina (21-0) Karen Shelton  2-1 Northwestern  Connecticut 
2021 Northwestern (18-5) Tracey Fuchs 2-0 Liberty Michigan
2020 North Carolina (19-1) Karen Shelton 4-3 Michigan North Carolina
2019 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 6-1 Princeton Wake Forest
2018 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 2-0 Maryland Louisville
2017 Connecticut (23-0) Nancy Stevens 2-1 Maryland Louisville
2016 Delaware (23-2) Rolf van de Kerkhof 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion
2015 Syracuse (21-1) Ange Bradley 4-2 North Carolina Michigan
2014 Connecticut (20-3) Nancy Stevens 1-0 Syracuse Maryland
2013 Connecticut (21-4) Nancy Stevens 2-0 Duke Old Dominion
2012 Princeton (20-1) Kristen Holmes-Winn 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion
2011 Maryland (19-4) Missy Meharg 3-2 (ot) North Carolina Louisville
2010 Maryland (23-1) Missy Meharg 3-2 (2 ot) North Carolina Maryland
2009 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 3-2 Maryland Wake Forest
2008 Maryland (22-2) Missy Meharg 4-2 Wake Forest Louisville
2007 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 3-0 Penn State Maryland
2006 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Wake Forest Wake Forest
2005 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Duke Louisville
2004 Wake Forest (20-3) Jennifer Averill 3-0 Duke Wake Forest
2003 Wake Forest (22-1) Jennifer Averill 3-1 Duke Massachusetts
2002 Wake Forest (20-2) Jennifer Averill 2-0 Penn State Louisville
2001 Michigan (18-5) Marcia Pankratz 2-0 Maryland Kent State
2000 Old Dominion (25-1) Beth Anders 3-1 North Carolina Old Dominion
1999 Maryland (24-1) Missy Meharg 2-1 Michigan Northeastern
1998 Old Dominion (23-2) Beth Anders 3-2 Princeton Penn
1997 North Carolina (20-3) Karen Shelton 3-2 Old Dominion Connecticut
1996 North Carolina (23-1) Karen Shelton 3-0 Princeton Boston College
1995 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 5-1 Maryland Wake Forest
1994 James Madison (20-3-1) Christy Morgan 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Northeastern
1993 Maryland (21-3) Missy Meharg 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Rutgers
1992 Old Dominion (25-0) Beth Anders 4-0 Iowa VCU
1991 Old Dominion (26-0) Beth Anders 2-0 North Carolina Villanova
1990 Old Dominion (23-2-1) Beth Anders 5-0 North Carolina Rutgers
1989 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 2-1 (3 ot)* Old Dominion Springfield
1988 Old Dominion (26-1) Beth Anders 2-1 Iowa Penn
1987 Maryland (18-4-1) Sue Tyler 2-1 (ot) North Carolina North Carolina
1986 Iowa (19-2-1) Judith Davidson 2-1 (2 ot) New Hampshire Old Dominion
1985 Connecticut (19-2) Diane Wright 3-2 Old Dominion Old Dominion
1984 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 5-1 Iowa Springfield
1983 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 3-1 (3 ot) Connecticut Penn
1982 Old Dominion (20-1) Beth Anders 3-2 Connecticut Temple
1981 Connecticut (15-2-3) Diane Wright 4-1 Massachusetts Connecticut

*Penalty strokes

