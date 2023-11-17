Trending:

fieldhockey-d1 flag

Maria Howell | NCAA.com | November 19, 2023

2023 NCAA DI field hockey championship: Final bracket, scores en route to UNC's 11th title

UNC vs. Northwestern: 2023 NCAA DI field hockey championship highlights

After the game was tied at 1-1 with two third-period goals, UNC and Northwestern were sent to 2OT and a penalty shootout to determine the winner of the 2023 DI field hockey championship. In the second round of the shootout, NU's Peyton Halsey missed the first shot, followed by UNC's Ryleigh Heck, who — with her back to the goal — dribbled the ball around GK Annabel Skubisz and shot it to the right side for the 'chip.

In her first year at the helm of the UNC field hockey program, Erin Matson is the youngest college head coach to win a national championship. The Tar Heels finished 18-3 (5-1 ACC) on the season and won their sixth consecutive ACC title en route to their 11th program national championship; their fifth in six years.

2023 NCAA DI field hockey bracket

See the interactive bracket | Get the .PDF

2023 DI field hockey championship bracket FINAL

Tournament schedule

National Championship | Nov. 19 | ESPNU

Semifinals | Nov. 17

Second round | Nov. 12

First round | Nov. 10

Opening round | Nov. 8

2023 NCAA DI field hockey championship history

North Carolina won the 2022 national championship over Northwestern, 2-1.

Here's the complete history of the championship:

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2023 North Carolina (18-3) Erin Matson 2-1 Northwestern North Carolina
2022 North Carolina (21-0) Karen Shelton 2-1 Northwestern Connecticut
2021 Northwestern (18-5) Tracey Fuchs 2-0 Liberty Michigan
2020 North Carolina (19-1) Karen Shelton 4-3 Michigan North Carolina
2019 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 6-1 Princeton Wake Forest
2018 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 2-0 Maryland Louisville
2017 Connecticut (23-0) Nancy Stevens 2-1 Maryland Louisville
2016 Delaware (23-2) Rolf van de Kerkhof 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion
2015 Syracuse (21-1) Ange Bradley 4-2 North Carolina Michigan
2014 Connecticut (20-3) Nancy Stevens 1-0 Syracuse Maryland
2013 Connecticut (21-4) Nancy Stevens 2-0 Duke Old Dominion
2012 Princeton (20-1) Kristen Holmes-Winn 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion
2011 Maryland (19-4) Missy Meharg 3-2 (ot) North Carolina Louisville
2010 Maryland (23-1) Missy Meharg 3-2 (2 ot) North Carolina Maryland
2009 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 3-2 Maryland Wake Forest
2008 Maryland (22-2) Missy Meharg 4-2 Wake Forest Louisville
2007 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 3-0 Penn State Maryland
2006 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Wake Forest Wake Forest
2005 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Duke Louisville
2004 Wake Forest (20-3) Jennifer Averill 3-0 Duke Wake Forest
2003 Wake Forest (22-1) Jennifer Averill 3-1 Duke Massachusetts
2002 Wake Forest (20-2) Jennifer Averill 2-0 Penn State Louisville
2001 Michigan (18-5) Marcia Pankratz 2-0 Maryland Kent State
2000 Old Dominion (25-1) Beth Anders 3-1 North Carolina Old Dominion
1999 Maryland (24-1) Missy Meharg 2-1 Michigan Northeastern
1998 Old Dominion (23-2) Beth Anders 3-2 Princeton Penn
1997 North Carolina (20-3) Karen Shelton 3-2 Old Dominion Connecticut
1996 North Carolina (23-1) Karen Shelton 3-0 Princeton Boston College
1995 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 5-1 Maryland Wake Forest
1994 James Madison (20-3-1) Christy Morgan 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Northeastern
1993 Maryland (21-3) Missy Meharg 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Rutgers
1992 Old Dominion (25-0) Beth Anders 4-0 Iowa VCU
1991 Old Dominion (26-0) Beth Anders 2-0 North Carolina Villanova
1990 Old Dominion (23-2-1) Beth Anders 5-0 North Carolina Rutgers
1989 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 2-1 (3 ot)* Old Dominion Springfield
1988 Old Dominion (26-1) Beth Anders 2-1 Iowa Penn
1987 Maryland (18-4-1) Sue Tyler 2-1 (ot) North Carolina North Carolina
1986 Iowa (19-2-1) Judith Davidson 2-1 (2 ot) New Hampshire Old Dominion
1985 Connecticut (19-2) Diane Wright 3-2 Old Dominion Old Dominion
1984 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 5-1 Iowa Springfield
1983 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 3-1 (3 ot) Connecticut Penn
1982 Old Dominion (20-1) Beth Anders 3-2 Connecticut Temple
1981 Connecticut (15-2-3) Diane Wright 4-1 Massachusetts Connecticut

DI Field Hockey News

