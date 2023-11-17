2023 NCAA DI field hockey championship: Final bracket, scores en route to UNC's 11th title

After the game was tied at 1-1 with two third-period goals, UNC and Northwestern were sent to 2OT and a penalty shootout to determine the winner of the 2023 DI field hockey championship. In the second round of the shootout, NU's Peyton Halsey missed the first shot, followed by UNC's Ryleigh Heck, who — with her back to the goal — dribbled the ball around GK Annabel Skubisz and shot it to the right side for the 'chip.

In her first year at the helm of the UNC field hockey program, Erin Matson is the youngest college head coach to win a national championship. The Tar Heels finished 18-3 (5-1 ACC) on the season and won their sixth consecutive ACC title en route to their 11th program national championship; their fifth in six years.

2023 NCAA DI field hockey championship history

North Carolina won the 2022 national championship over Northwestern, 2-1.

