Kutztown wins the 2023 NCAA DII field hockey championship

Kutztown has won the 2023 Division II field hockey championship by knocking off defending champion East Stroudsburg 2-1 at Grappone Stadium in Manchester, NH.

Kutztown fell behind early after surrendering a goal to Lia Parker in the first period. But Jillian Buchman tied the game just before the end of the third period. Less than 10 minutes remained in regulation when Greenleigh McGehee put Kutztown ahead for good.

Sunday's title is the first in the history of the program. Kutztown previously advanced to the championship game in 1997, but that squad fell short to Bloomsburg.

