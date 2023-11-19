Trending:

Declan Walsh | NCAA.com | November 19, 2023

Middlebury wins 2023 NCAA DIII field hockey national championship

2023 DIII field hockey championship: Middlebury vs. Johns Hopkins full replay

Middlebury won its sixth-straight NCAA Division III field hockey national championship, with a 2-0 win over Johns Hopkins in the 2023 title game on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Audrey Lazar netted both goals in the title game, clinching a perfect 23-0-0 season for Middlebury. See final stats from the 2023 national championship here.

Middlebury's win bookended the 26-team bracket play. Eighteen of the bracket slots were dedicated to automatic qualifiers with the remaining eight spaces given to at-large candidates chosen by the selection committee. Four semifinalists advanced to Jennings Family Stadium in Newport News, Virginia, where Christopher Newport University hosted the final two rounds of the tournament, Nov. 17-19.

➡️ See the selections release here

2023 DIII field hockey bracket

Check out all the latest scores from round two in the bracket below

See the interactive bracket | Get the PDF

 

Here's a look at the complete schedule for the 2023 NCAA DIII field hockey tournament (all times in ET):

National Championship- Sunday, Nov. 19

First round - Wednesday, Nov. 8:

Second round - Saturday, Nov. 11:

Third round- Sunday, Nov. 12:

Semifinals- Friday, Nov. 17

  • Semifinals: 12 and 3 p.m. ET Friday, Nov. 17 at Jennings Family Stadium in Newport News, Virginia
  • National championship: 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 19 at Jennings Family Stadium in Newport News, Virginia

DIII field hockey championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2023 Middlebury (23-0-0) Katharine DeLorenzo 2-0 Johns Hopkins Newport News, VA
2022 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Johns Hopkins Glassboro, NJ
2021 Middlebury (22-0) Katharine DeLorenzo 4-1 Johns Hopkins Hartford, CT
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Franklin & Marshall Manheim, Penn.
2018 Middlebury (21-1)

Katharine DeLorenzo

 2-0 Tufts Manheim, Penn.
2017 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 4-0 Messiah Bellarmine
2016 Messiah Brooke Good 1-0 (2OT) Tufts Geneva
2015 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee
2014 TCNJ (23-1) Sharon Pfluger 2-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee
2013 Bowdoin (18-3) Nicky Pearson 1-0 Salisbury Old Dominion
2012 Tufts (19-2) Tina McDavitt 2-1 Montclair State William Smith
2011 TCNJ (24-2) Sharon Pfluger 3-1 Middlebury Nichols
2010 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 2-1 (2 ot)* Messiah Christopher Newport
2009 Salisbury (20-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Mount Holyoke
2008 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 3-2 (2 ot) Tufts Ursinus
2007 Bowdoin (20-0) Nicky Pearson 4-3 Middlebury Ursinus
2006 Ursinus (21-3) Laura Moliken 3-2 Messiah William Smith
2005 Salisbury (21-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Washington & Lee
2004 Salisbury (22-0) Dawn Chamberlin 6-3 Middlebury Westfield State
2003 Salisbury (20-1 Dawn Chamberlin 4-1 Middlebury Lebanon Valley
2002 Rowan (21-0) Penny Kempf 1-0 Messiah Springfield
2001 SUNY Cortland (19-2) Cynthia Wetmore 1-0 Messiah Springfield
2000 William Smith (20-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 Springfield Salisbury
1999 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 4-1 Amherst TCNJ
1998 Middlebury (17-1) Missy Foote 3-2 (ot) William Smith William Smith
1997 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 3-0 SUNY Cortland Lebanon Valley
1996 TCNJ (21-1) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Hartwick TCNJ
1995 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Messiah TCNJ
1994 SUNY Cortland (24-1) Pat Rudy 2-1 TCNJ Messiah
1993 SUNY Cortland (22-1-1) Pat Rudy 1-0 Mary Washington Mary Washington
1992 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 TCNJ TCNJ
1991 TCNJ (19-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 1-0 Bloomsburg TCNJ
1990 TCNJ (18-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg
1989 Lock Haven (17-4-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 TCNJ SUNY Cortland
1988 TCNJ (21-0-2) Sharon Goldbrenner 3-2 (2 ot)* Bloomsburg TCNJ
1987 Bloomsburg (24-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 William Smith William Smith
1986 Salisbury (21-0) Karen Weaver 3-2 Bloomsburg TCNJ
1985 TCNJ (22-3) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Millersville Drew
1984 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Messiah TCNJ
1983 TCNJ (23-1) Melissa Magee 2-1 Ithaca Ithaca
1982 Ithaca (18-3) Doris Kostrinsky 2-1 (2 ot)* TCNJ Elizabethtown
1981 TCNJ (20-0) Melissa Magee 2-0 Franklin & Marshall Westfield State

