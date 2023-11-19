Middlebury wins 2023 NCAA DIII field hockey national championship

Middlebury won its sixth-straight NCAA Division III field hockey national championship, with a 2-0 win over Johns Hopkins in the 2023 title game on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Audrey Lazar netted both goals in the title game, clinching a perfect 23-0-0 season for Middlebury. See final stats from the 2023 national championship here.

Middlebury's win bookended the 26-team bracket play. Eighteen of the bracket slots were dedicated to automatic qualifiers with the remaining eight spaces given to at-large candidates chosen by the selection committee. Four semifinalists advanced to Jennings Family Stadium in Newport News, Virginia, where Christopher Newport University hosted the final two rounds of the tournament, Nov. 17-19.

2023 DIII field hockey bracket

Here's a look at the complete schedule for the 2023 NCAA DIII field hockey tournament (all times in ET):

National Championship- Sunday, Nov. 19

First round - Wednesday, Nov. 8:

Second round - Saturday, Nov. 11:

Third round- Sunday, Nov. 12:

Semifinals- Friday, Nov. 17

Semifinals: 12 and 3 p.m. ET Friday, Nov. 17 at Jennings Family Stadium in Newport News, Virginia

National championship: 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 19 at Jennings Family Stadium in Newport News, Virginia

DIII field hockey championship history