Upsets at the top

No. 15 Old Dominion 3, No. 1 Maryland 2

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Despite a late rally from Maryland, Old Dominion held on to deal the Terrapins their first loss of the year, 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The Terrapins (15-1, 4-0 ACC) had opportunities and numbers advantages in the final 20 minutes due to Natalie Hunter being pulled from the goal and a yellow card dealt to the Monarchs. Maxine Fluharty capitalized once to cut the Monarchs’ lead to one, but the Terps couldn’t convert to tie the game.

Old Dominion (9-6) jumped out to an early lead in the first 66 seconds of play. The Monarchs won a corner on their first possession, then Rosario Villagra put them on the board 1:06 in with a shot from the left post.

Maryland answered a little more than 14 minutes later. Senior Shelby Sydnor put back a rebounded shot to tie the game. The teams would stay tied through halftime.

The Monarchs took the lead back with just under 20 minutes to play when Danielle Clutter scored off a short pass from Katy Fuhrman. Sixty-seven seconds later, they scored again to take a 3-1 lead when Villagra got her second on the day off a penalty corner.

Meharg called timeout with just under 10 minutes to play. Old Dominion’s Nicole Goff picked up a yellow card with 6:43 to play, which would leave the Terrapins up a player for five minutes. With 6:29 to go, Meharg pulled Hunter from goal to put in freshman Delaney Leathers as a kicking back and an extra field player, which actually gave Maryland a two-player advantage on the field with the yellow card.

Forty-seven seconds later and with 5:42 to play, Katie Gerzabek found Fluharty near the top of the circle for a score off a long shot. Maryland took two more shots in the final minutes, but couldn’t convert.

The Terps outshot the Monarchs, 17-13 and each had four penalty corners. ODU keeper Megan Hept had seven saves and Hunter notched six.

American 4, No. 2 Connecticut 3

WASHINGTON -- American posted one of its best upsets in program history, coming back from a one-goal deficit at the half to upend Connecticut 4-3.

UConn (13-2) struck early, taking a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute. Anne Jeute lined up on the side of the cage and received the cross from Marie Elena Bolles, tapping it in for the early advantage. The Eagles answered two minutes later on a penalty corner. Victoria De Kepper sent a pass over to Rebecca Treharne at the top of the circle and the junior was able to put it away to tie the game at 1.

UConn was able to take the 2-1 advantage in the 29th minute with Jeute adding her second of the day, finishing a breakaway by Bolles.

The Huskies had a pair of penalty corners to open the second half, but Ashley Dalisera made both saves on shots by Chloe Hunnable. UConn registered its third corner of the half in the 45th minute. Hunnable's attempt was again stopped by Dalisera and Jeute's second chance shot went wide of the cage.

De Kepper drove down the right side of the field and delivered a pass to Isabel Terwindt, who ripped it into the goal for the equalizer in the 57th minute. The score sparked the Eagles' offense and it scored just under two minutes later on a penalty corner. Grace Wilson recorded her seventh goal of the season with De Kepper posting her third assist of the day.

American found the back of the net again less than three minutes later, with Kati Rothenhoefer putting it away after the ball bounced off a UConn defender for the 4-2 lead. The Huskies fought back, earning back-to-back penalty corners and cutting the Eagles' lead to one on a goal by Chloe Hunnable in the 67th minute. The Huskies tried to find the equalizer down the stretch, but American was able to hold the ball in the offensive end as the clock wound down to complete their upset.

The Eagles' upset marks their second of the season and their first win against a top-five opponent since beating then-No. 4 Princeton 3-2 in 2010.

No. 3 North Carolina 10, Davidson 0

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina celebrated senior day with a 10-0 victory against Davidson at Francis E. Henry Stadium. The Tar Heels, who scored five goals in each half, improved to 12-2 with their second win of the weekend. The Wildcats fell to 5-10.

Sophomore Casey Di Nardo followed up a two-goal performance in Saturday's 5-2 win against Boston College with three more goals on Sunday. Her five goals during the weekend equaled her total for the season's first 12 games and she now has a team-high 10 for the year.

Loughran finished with two goals and two assists. Sophomore Nina Notman had two goals and an assist. Sophomore Emily Wold had two assists and now has an Atlantic Coast Conference-best 16 this fall.

Junior Charlotte Craddock opened the scoring with a goal on UNC's first penalty corner of the day, in the sixth minute of play. Six minutes later, Notman scored her first goal, assisted by junior Loren Shealy, to put Carolina up 2-0.

In the 18th minute, junior Samantha Travers made it 3-0, scoring on a penalty corner assisted by Wold. Later, on a fast break, she took a pass from freshman Kristy Bernatchez and finished the run with a shot to the right side of the cage.

Just 52 seconds before halftime, Malmberg scored on a pass from Notman to make it 5-0 at the break.

Loughran scored her second goal less than a minute into the second half, deflecting in a ball sent into the circle by Craddock. In the 54th minute, Notman scored from the top of the circle on a pass from Wold.

Di Nardo had the final three goals, all within a two-minute span. Her first, in the 54th minute, was assisted by Malmberg on a pass from the right side. The second, in the 55th minute, came when she tipped in a ball by Loughran into the left side of the cage. The final goal came in the 56th minute, on a pass from freshman Lauren Moyer.

No. 8 Duke 2, No. 13 Stanford 0

DURHAM, N.C. -- Sophomore Amanda Kim tallied the game winner with 11:18 remaining in regulation and junior Jessica Buttinger added another goal just before the final whistle to send Duke to a 2-0 victory against Stanford on Sunday afternoon at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium.

The Blue Devil defense collected its fourth shutout of the season in the non-conference contest, improving the squad’s ledger to 11-4 overall.

The game remained scoreless through halftime, with Stanford holding a 6-4 edge in shots and a 3-2 advantage in penalty corners after 35 minutes of action.

Kim tipped in a penalty corner hit by senior Brenna Rescigno in the 59th minute for her first goal of the season and second of her career. The Blue Devils weathered a dangerous offensive possession by the Cardinal, and Buttinger punched in a rebound shot with 20 seconds left on the clock to cap the 2-0 victory.

Lauren Blazing made four saves in the shutout win while Dulcie Davies registered four saves for Stanford. The Blue Devils finished with a 15-10 advantage in shots and led in penalty corners, 8-4.

No. 10 Massachusetts 9, Saint Joseph's 1

AMHERST, Mass. -- Sophomore midfielder Brooke Sabia tallied three goals as Massachusetts defeated Saint Joseph's 9-1 at Garber Field on Sunday afternoon. Charlotte Verelst added a pair of tallied while Lindsay Bowman, Molly MacDonnell, Hannah Prince and Nicole Miller earned one a piece during senior day.

Midfielder Alexa Sikalis added two assists to push her nation-leading total to 15 on the season, while Izzie Delario and Mariajose Rodriguez helped out on one tally each. Sophomore goalkeeper Sam Carlino finished with a pair of saves in the cage to improve to 26-13 all-time as a Minutewoman.

The Minutewomen held a 30-7 lead in shots, including a 22-3 advantage in on-target attempts. UMass also secured an 8-3 edge in penalty corners while Deibler finished with 12 saves for Saint Joseph's.