FCS football: The 10 best uniforms, according to fans

Some of the most passionate debates in sports revolve around uniforms, which means there isn't an official winner or loser, and the subject of the arguments have no effect on a team's on-field performance. But the discussions about color schemes, road uniforms, and alternate helmets are still fun nonetheless.

With that said, we asked FCS fans on Facebook and Twitter to answer a simple question: Who has the best uniforms in the FCS?

Here are the results.

James Madison

James Madison has the color scheme of royalty: purple and gold. It's fitting for the defending national champion and the preseason No. 1 team in both the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll and FCS Coaches Poll. The subtle bulldog design on James Madison's uniform sleeves is a nice touch, and the school's helmets come in matte black, white with purple and gold stripes, purple, and gold. For all of these reasons, JMU was awarded Best FCS Football Uniform of the Year for 2016 by UNISWAG.

I'm From Fargo and I gotta hand it to JMU they have the best unis in FCS! #GoBison #HornsUp — Patrick Lee (@PatrickLee76) August 3, 2017

North Dakota State

Green and yellow is one of the rarer color schemes in college athletics, and at the FCS level, it has become synonymous with North Dakota State and the Bison's dominance. If you line up and see the Bison's logo on the helmets of your opponents, chances are you're probably going to lose. North Dakota State's matte green helmet is unique and the Bison's yellow uniform combinations really pop.

NDSU's James Fisher, Nick DeLuca, Greg Menard, Tre Dempsey & Robbie Grimsley are @FCS_STATS preseason All-Americans. #FCS pic.twitter.com/HboSKzEA3a — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) July 31, 2017

Richmond

The combination of Richmond's blue and red color scheme, along with the spider mascot, opens up a world of uniform possibilities. The spider designs on the shoulders is a clever addition, as is the "webbing" on the inside of Richmond's gloves. The Spiders have one of the cooler mascots in terms of design elements, and Richmond can't go wrong by embracing it.

South Dakota State

The Jackrabbits make the most of their blue and yellow color scheme, another classic color combination. South Dakota State makes good use of its stripes, with a single yellow stripe around the collar, double yellow stripes down the sides of the pants and white/yellow stripes on the shoulders. The Jacks also have an all-black alternate uniform with a blue helmet featuring a yellow facemask.

South Dakota State best Uniforms in FCS without a doubt @GoJacksFB @Coach_Eck @SDSU_DanJackson — Chad Poppe (@cpoppe78) August 4, 2017

Portland State

Portland State's nearly symmetric logo is a unique design and the green/white color scheme leads to clean uniform designs. The Vikings' chrome green helmet is probably the team's best.

Happy #SocialMediaDay Thanks for being the best fans around! Looking forward to seeing y'all at Providence Park again this season #GoViks pic.twitter.com/tMW4Iz6IiC — Portland State FB (@viks_football) June 30, 2017

Montana

Maroon and silver is one of the most unique color schemes, and the Grizzlies' chrome silver helmet that reads "Griz" is one of a kind. Montana also has a cool logo of a grizzly bear's paw print, which looks great on the side of a helmet. The Grizzlies' all-white uniform with maroon lettering is a strong secondary uniform option.

Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington debuted in the top five of both FCS polls and the Eagles also have some of the best uniforms in the sport. They're all-black uniforms with a matte black helmet that features a red eagle is some incredbiel craftsmenship. Eastern Washington also gets bonus points for having its letters, "EWU," designed within the eagle wings on its logo.

Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State has one of the most vibrant and contrasting color schemes – black and yellow – that results in several sleek uniform combinations. The Owls' uniforms have several complementary elements that help the overall look. They often go off-script with the color of their uniform numbers, such as metallic silver or light green, which is a unique touch. The mesh design above the numbers only adds to the bumblebee vibe, and some of Kennesaw State's say "E.A.T." above the facemask.

Houston Baptist

Blue, orange and white is a classic football color scheme that has become popular at all levels, from the NFL's Denver Broncos to the FBS' Florida Gators and Boise State Broncos to Spike's television creation of the Blue Mountain State Mountain Goats, and Houston Baptist is no exception. HBU's all-white uniforms with blue/orange lettering are sharp, and the Huskies' unis with blue as the primary color and orange as the secondary color are a really nice look.

Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado has two colorful helmet options with matte blue and yellow with a blue stripe, in addition to the Bears' simplistic all-white with blue and yellow stripes combination. UNC recently introduced a new all-grey uniform as the team's alternate option. In total, Northern Colorado has 36 different uniform possibiltiies.