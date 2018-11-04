Here's who filled the box scores in Week 10 of the DII football season

Three upsets in the top 15. A tremendous amount of rushing yards piled up on the ground. Two teams combining for over 1,300 yards. Conference titles decided.

Yes, indeed, it was just another wild weekend in DII football.

Let's break down the box scores and look at what stood out in Week 10.

The top 25 by the numbers for Week 10

2

Shutouts posted by the top 25, the same number as last week. For the second week in a row, No. 12 Colorado State-Pueblo's defense posted a zero, blanking Black Hills State 59-0. No. 5 Minnesota Duluth also handed out a goose egg to Mary, defeating them in dominating 55-0 fashion.

3

Upsets in the top 15. No. 6 Colorado School of Mines nearly pulled off the comeback, but unranked Dixie State answered in the final minute of play to win 52-45. Fort Hays State made its case for the postseason, defeating No. 10 Northwest Missouri State by one point, 17-16. No. 25 Hillsdale upended No. 15 Tiffin 48-26, taking the Great Midwest Athletic Conference along the way.

Stat check:

With his 4 TD passes yesterday Chance Stewart set Hillsdale's career record for passing touchdowns! He now has 68 (and counting) in his career! pic.twitter.com/TVKsaO9Fub — Hillsdale College Chargers (@HCChargers) November 4, 2018

Three was also the number of running backs who eclipsed the 100-yard mark for No. 8 Tarleton State. Xavier Turner piled up 128 yards and three touchdowns, while Adam Berryman added 114 and three touchdowns with Daniel McCants putting up 107 yards and a touchdown of his own.

10

Weeks in a row where Ferris State's Jayru Campbell has produced at least three touchdowns. For those keeping score at home, that's every week this season. Campbell threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns this week while rushing for 145 yards and two touchdowns. He now has 40 total touchdowns on the season.

11

Teams that scored more than 40 points this week, the same exact number as last week. No. 19 Central Washington led the way with 74 points as the top 25 teams combined for 883 total points on the week. No. 22 Indiana (Pa.) had the lowest output, though it was still able to hold on 13-6 over Edinboro.

FB | With 140 rushing yards today, @Racecar_Roots is over 1,000 yards on the season! pic.twitter.com/PZmmgBiwFn — CWU Athletics (@CWUAthletics) November 3, 2018

23

Consecutive wins in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for No. 1 Minnesota State. We'll just leave this counter up until further notice. The Mustangs didn't have it as easy this past week, taking down Sioux Falls, 31-21. The Cougars were the last NSIC team to defeat Minnesota State way back on October 29, 2016.

25-2

That's the Bearcats' record at home over the past four years, including a run of 21 straight games from the end of 2014 to the end of 2017. The only two losses have come by one-point each to Fort Hays State, this time the 17-16 grudge match.

514

Total rushing yards by Central Washington in its 74-28 victory over Southwest Baptist. Two running backs — Cedric Cooper (203) and Michael Roots (140) — broke the 100-yard mark, while quarterback Riley Hennessey chipped in 82 yards and running back Christian Cummings added another 61 to lead the attack. The four combined for nine touchdowns, with Cooper punching in four.

1,318

Combined total yards in Dixie State's upset over No. 6 Colorado School of Mines. It comes one week after the Mines offense combined to put up 126 points, the most in a DII football game this season. The Trailblazers put up 692 yards, led by quarterback Michael Sanders' 553-yard day. That set the school record, topping his own mark of 527 he set two weeks prior.

Here is a position-by-position breakdown of this weekend's standout performers in the top 25:

QUARTERBACKS

Quarterback School Stats Nick Watson Tiffin 387 yards, 3 TD Isaac Harker Colorado School of Mines 327 yards, 3 TD Eric Nickel Kutztown 323 total yards, 5 total TD Willie Candler West Georgia 307 yards, 2 TD Layton Rabb MSU Texas 300 yards, 2 TD

Running Back School Stats Cameron Mayberry Colorado School of Mines 224 yards, 2 TD Cedric Cooper Central Washington 203 yards, 4 TD Ovie Urevbu Texas A&M-Commerce 195 yards Michael Roots Central Washington 140 yards, 2 TD Vincent Johnson MSU Texas 135 yards, 3 TD

RECEIVERS

Receiver School Stats Marvell Ross Notre Dame (OH) 186 yards, 2 TD Laperion Perry West Georgia 183 yards, 2 TD Trey Brock Hillsdale 156 yards, 4 TD Lex Rosario West Chester 121 yards, 1 TD Malik Higgins Indianapolis 119 yards

Outside the top 25

Tired of hearing about Bowie State's Amir Hall yet? Too bad, he's done it again. Not only did he throw for 333 yards and four touchdowns, but he also threw for his 97th career touchdown, the all-time Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association record.

Ladies and gentleman, Amir Hall has officially broken the CIAA passing touchdown record. #BSU #CIAAFB pic.twitter.com/MvEonJVJU9 — Dellan, like Delonte. (@DellanNoelle) November 3, 2018

Slippery Rock's Wes Hills ran for 207 yards this week. That's three straight weeks with at least 200 yards, a span in which he's also scored eight touchdowns for the red-hot Rock.

Virginia Union's Tabyus Taylor and Sioux Falls Gabe Watson continue piling up touchdowns for the race to the most in DII football. Taylor scored two more on Saturday, giving him 19, but that still leaves him four behind Watson who also tacked on two more this past weekend against a very formidable Minnesota State defense.

