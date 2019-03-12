The 2019-21 Division II football championship is returning to McKinney, Texas

INDIANAPOLIS — Following a tremendous experience in December, the NCAA Division II Football Committee has chosen McKinney Independent School District Stadium in McKinney, Texas, as the host site of the 2019-21 Division II football national championship games.

DII FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Valdosta State wins 2018 title | History

The Lone Star Conference in conjunction with McKinney ISD hosted the 2018 championship game between Valdosta State and Ferris State and will join forces again for the next three seasons. The NCAA Division II Championships Committee ratified the football committee’s recommendation at their February meeting.

“The Lone Star Conference and the city of McKinney performed in an outstanding fashion in hosting the 2018 championship despite having a short window of time for preparation,” said NCAA Division II Football Committee chair Reid Amos. “Combine that local effort with such an outstanding facility and it was an easy decision for the committee to make regarding future championships. The efforts of commissioner Jay Poerner of the Lone Star Conference, Shawn Pratt and Jennifer Frazier of McKinney ISD and their tremendous staff were lauded by everyone who attended or was associated with the 2018 championship. We are looking forward to seeing what the results will be with a full year to prepare each of the next three years in hosting our NCAA Championship event.”

McKinney ISD Stadium and Community Event Center, a 12,000-seat facility built primarily for football, will host the Division II Football Championship games on Dec. 21, 2019, Dec. 19, 2020, and Dec. 18, 2021.

DII FOOTBALL NEWS: Top stories | Stats