FCS football: New Hampshire forces six turnovers, stuns No. 3 James Madison

DURHAM, N.H. — Evan Horn and Rick Ellison returned interceptions for first-half touchdowns and New Hampshire upset James Madison 35-24 on Saturday.

The Dukes (6-3, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked third in the FCS coaches poll, outgained UNH 486-315 but had six turnovers, including four interceptions, while the Wildcats were turnover-free and had five sacks.

TURNOVER PARTY!



After an initial fumble forced by the 'Cats was overturned, Kuehl came back and left no questions with this strip sack. Fumble recovered by his fellow Plymouth native Kyle Reisert! #PlymouthBoys #GraniteStrong pic.twitter.com/mf4u5lZVVe — UNH Football (@UNH_Football) November 3, 2018

Trevor Knight added two touchdown passes and a 75-yard scramble up the middle to make it 35-10 in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats (3-6, 2-4), who opened the season with four losses.

A James Madison fumble on a strip-sack by Quinlen Dean led to a 29-yard touchdown pass from Knight to Kieran Presley before Ellison returned an interception for a 44-yard pick-6 and a 14-0 lead. Horn snared a pass in the flat and returned it 75 yards and UNH led 21-3 at the half.

BIG TIME UPSET.



Clicking on all cylinders today, defense highlights with SIX turnovers as we top #3 JMU, 35-24 #GraniteStrong pic.twitter.com/IcNBxI8Sjd — UNH Football (@UNH_Football) November 3, 2018

Knight finished with 181 yards passing and 76 rushing.

Cole Johnson was 31-of-48 passing for 398 yards but no scores and three picks while the Dukes rushed for only 64 yards.

