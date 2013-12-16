BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Florida Atlantic has introduced Charlie Partridge as its new football coach.

He served as assistant head coach and defensive line coach at Arkansas last season. Partridge, who grew up in nearby Plantation, Fla., will be the fourth football coach at FAU.

Before working at Arkansas, Partridge spent five years at Wisconsin when the team played in three consecutive Rose Bowls.

He'll replace Carl Pelini, who resigned Oct. 30 after FAU said he acknowledged using illegal drugs. Pelini, who went 5-15 as coach, later denied using illegal drugs.

Offensive coordinator Brian Wright was interim coach and went 4-0 with the Owls, who finished 6-6 overall and 4-4 in Conference USA.

Former coach Howard Shnellenberger, who founded FAU's program in 2001, attended the press conference on Tuesday.