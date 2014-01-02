TROY, Ala. -- Troy defensive end Jadarius Garner was found dead on a Mississippi highway Thursday morning, and the state highway patrol is investigating the cause of his death.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Anthony Dunn said that Garner, 20, was found lying on U.S. Highway 61 in Bolivar County at 2:27 a.m. after two cars had run over him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers, sheriff's deputies and rescue officials from Bolivar County were responding to what was believed to be a two-vehicle accident about 3 miles south of Oreilly, Miss.

The drivers of the two cars were not injured.

"This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts and prayers go out to Jadarius' family in this time of grief," Troy coach Larry Blakeney said. "Jadarius was a well-respected member of our football team and his loss will be felt by all of us."

Garner had just completed his second season with the Trojans after transferring from Jones County Community College in Mississippi. He had 21 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks in 12 games as a sophomore.

Garner was named the Sun Belt Conference defensive player of the week on Sept. 9.

"I can't express how deeply saddened we are by the loss of Jadarius," Troy athletic director John Hartwell said. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and teammates in this unimaginable time of pain, and we will do all that we can to help and support them."