Tulsa, Oklahoma State schedule series in football, basketball

TULSA, Okla. -- Tulsa and Oklahoma State have agreed to play a series in football and basketball, Tulsa announced Tuesday.

The two-year basketball agreement has the schools meeting in December 2015 at Oklahoma State and in December 2016 on the Tulsa campus. Exact dates have not been set.

The three-game football series begins in 2019. The teams will open the series at Tulsa on Sept. 14, 2019, followed by back-to-back games in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Sept. 12, 2020, and Sept. 11, 2021.

There is still one game remaining on the existing contract. Tulsa visits the Cowboys in 2017.