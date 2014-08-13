One thing the Oklahoma football team noticed on Friday is that when the local Special Olympics showed up to watch their practice, they certainly brought the noise. Every year the team invites the special olympians to watch a practice and the heart-warming tradition has never failed to lift the spirits of the team and their VIP fans.

After practice, the special athletes were able to meet the players and collect autographs.

"To be honest, it makes me want to work a little bit harder," said punter Jed Barnett. "You couldn't help yourself from just glancing over and just seeing how much excitement they were bringing to practice. I could tell you that the guys just absolutely loved it."