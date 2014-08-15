After more than a quarter century at Virginia Tech, Frank Beamer still has sense of humor.

Frank Beamer has been the head coach of Virginia Tech football since 1987. In that time, Beamer has collected 266 wins as well as nine bowl game victories and over a dozen conference coach of the year honors.

But one thing that stands out about Beamer is his ability to make people laugh. He recently sat down with former Miami (Fl.) running back Clinton Portis on "Clinton's Corner," a football talk show on the ACC website and Portis made sure to discuss more than the classic Hokies-Canes matchups of the past.

Beamer was able to look back on the times when he's been main stage entertainment. From dancing in the locker room following an ACC Championship to salsa dancing while wearing a sombrero at a charity event, Beamer was happy to smile and laugh at it all.

Full video here at ACC.com