Swagger can be taught

It's not quite Beatlemania.

It's not even Tebowmania or Linsanity.

But Kliff Kingsbury has caused quite the stir in Lubbock.

According to multiple sources, the Texas Tech head coach is in fact good-looking and it has brought a different type of attention to the Red Raider football team.

However, Kingsbury doesn't care much for his superficial success (although he does participate in personal 4 a.m. workouts and weekly trips to a hair stylist). He resents the fact that his celebrity has overshadowed not only his players, but the side of him that he was actually hired for. He is not a professional model, but rather a model of professionalism for the head coach of a major college football program. He prides himself on being a teacher of the game and takes all the other publicity as a way to get Red Raider football on people's good side.

