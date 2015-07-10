Braxton Miller (5), Urban Meyer and J.T. Barrett (16) talk on the field during the Ohio State Spring Game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The most anticipated quarterback derby in college football history is all set. Braxton Miller has made it official: He is staying at Ohio State.

Speaking publicly for the first time in a year, the two-time former Big Ten MVP confirmed Thursday that he will spend his final season attempting to win a three-way competition for his old job.

"I'm from Ohio, this is my home state," Miller said in an interview with the Columbus Dispatch. "This is where I started and this is where I'm going to finish it."

Miller was otherwise unavailable for comment Thursday. He has declined repeated interview requests since suffering a season-ending shoulder injury last August.

His silence fueled endless speculation. As a graduate student, the fifth-year senior could have transferred to another program and played immediately. But by now -- three weeks before the start of a preseason camp that promises to be inundated with interest -- Miller's return to Ohio State was a formality. Everyone from his family to his trainer, George Whitfield, to OSU coach Urban Meyer, said that Miller would remain in Columbus.

Miller, who tore the labrum in his right shoulder 10 days before the start of last season, said he is approaching full strength and embraces the competition against J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones. In his place last year, Barrett demolished the Buckeyes' record book before breaking his ankle in the Michigan game while the third-string Jones led OSU to three postseason wins and a national title.

No matter which quarterback emerges as the starter, he will open the season among the leading Heisman Trophy contenders.

Meyer previously said he will not name a starter until midway through preseason camp. The Buckeyes open at Virginia Tech on Sept. 7.

This article was written by DAVID BRIGGS from The Blade and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network.