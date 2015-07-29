football-fbs flag

NCAA.com | July 29, 2015

Oregon provides interactive Autzen experience

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be an NCAA student-athlete?

Waiting with your teammates before you run out onto the field, sprinting through the tunnel onto the field, surrounded by tens of thousands of screaming fans.

Thanks to the Oregon Athletics department, we can all get a 360-degree view of what it's like to be one of the Ducks' football players taking the field at Autzen Stadium.