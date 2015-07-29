Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be an NCAA student-athlete?
Waiting with your teammates before you run out onto the field, sprinting through the tunnel onto the field, surrounded by tens of thousands of screaming fans.
Thanks to the Oregon Athletics department, we can all get a 360-degree view of what it's like to be one of the Ducks' football players taking the field at Autzen Stadium.
STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING RIGHT NOW AND PRETEND YOU'RE AN OREGON FOOTBALL PLAYER WITH ME. TECHNOLOGY IS COOL http://t.co/K2kVZEV92P
— Nathan Bofto (@nbofto) July 29, 2015