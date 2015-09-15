Michigan football: James Earl Jones narrates hype video

James Earl Jones is a 1955 graduate of the University of Michigan.

The University of Michigan has some pretty successful, and powerful, alums. Tom Brady, President Gerald Ford and, of course, newly minted head coach Jim Harbaugh all made their names on the football field in the maize and blue.

But, one alumnus, who never strapped on the iconic Wolverine helmet, can make you feel pride and honor for UM like no other. That alum: James Earl Jones.

That's right, Mufasa, Vader, Eddie Murphy's dad in that strange Coming to America movie, is a Michigan alum, and has lent his great vocal talent to a hype video for the ages.

Alright, alright, wipe the tears from your eyes and stop checking your bank accounts to see if you can afford tickets to the Big House.

"We bow to no man...We are Michigan." Now that'll give anyone chills, even an SEC alum.