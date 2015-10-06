football-fbs flag

Tyler Greenawalt | NCAA.com | October 7, 2015

Kansas State linemen volunteer to play QB for Wildcats

Imagine a scenario where a 300-pound lineman lines up at quarterback.

While that is highly unlikely, Kansas State is preparing for the worst after the Wildcats' lost its fourth quarterback of the season to a possible concussion in Saturday's 36-34 loss to Oklahoma State. After wide receiver Kody Cook replaced injured Joe Hubener at quarterback, a few lineman took snaps at quarterback in practice this week, just in case.

Geary is a 6-foot, 297-pound defensive lineman and Risner is a 6-foot-5-inch, 300-pound center. Neither are excepted to actually see time at quarterback, as Hubener is slated to play this weekend with redshirt freshman Zach Davidson pegged as the back-up, but with the Wildcats' quarterback depth dwindling by the week, it's better to be safe than sorry, especially in college football.

 