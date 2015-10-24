Beloved Texas mascot Bevo XIV was remembered Saturday before the Longhorns' game with Kansas State with a moment of silence before kickoff and a small memorial, featuring a photo draped with his harness.
Bevo, which had patrolled Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin for 11 years, died on Oct. 16 from bovine leukemia virus. The school announced his passing with this social post:
May you rest in peace, @Bevo_XIV. Thanks for the memories, and your legacy will reign on: http://t.co/I4kl795fKX pic.twitter.com/oGLt6qMnS4
— UT Austin (@UTAustin) October 16, 2015
Plans are already in place to find Bevo's successor. The school hopes to have a Bevo XV ready to go by the 2016 football season, which would be the 100th anniversary of the first longhorn mascot at a UT game.