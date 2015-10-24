A memorial to longtime Texas mascot Bevo XIV was set up Saturday at Texas Memorial Stadium.

Beloved Texas mascot Bevo XIV was remembered Saturday before the Longhorns' game with Kansas State with a moment of silence before kickoff and a small memorial, featuring a photo draped with his harness.

Bevo, which had patrolled Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin for 11 years, died on Oct. 16 from bovine leukemia virus. The school announced his passing with this social post:

May you rest in peace, @Bevo_XIV. Thanks for the memories, and your legacy will reign on: http://t.co/I4kl795fKX pic.twitter.com/oGLt6qMnS4 — UT Austin (@UTAustin) October 16, 2015

Plans are already in place to find Bevo's successor. The school hopes to have a Bevo XV ready to go by the 2016 football season, which would be the 100th anniversary of the first longhorn mascot at a UT game.