BYU football has perfect 'Remember the Titans' Halloween costumes

The BYU football team set pretty high expectations last Halloween when players dressed up like the cast of "The Sandlot." But somehow the Cougars managed to top it this year with their "Remember the Titans" costumes.

Cougars wide receiver Mitch Mathews tweeted a picture of him and his teammates dressed as the iconic players from T.C. Williams High School.

"We will make you REMEMBER THE night you played the COUGARS." -Coach Bill Yoast pic.twitter.com/m5gAWpWo5m — Mitch Mathews (@mitchmathews10) October 31, 2015

The cfb world needs to see this: @BYUfootball's costumes 2014 (sandlot) and 2015 (remember the Titans) pic.twitter.com/QDsqbwnkvl — The Roar Of Cougars (@byuROC) October 31, 2015

The only thing missing from this picture is BYU coach Bronco Mendenhall dressed as Bill Yoast. Regardless, the bar has been raised once again.

There's no telling what BYU will pull out for Halloween next season.