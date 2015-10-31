football-fbs flag

Courtney Martinez | NCAA.com | October 31, 2015

BYU football has perfect 'Remember the Titans' Halloween costumes

The BYU football team set pretty high expectations last Halloween when players dressed up like the cast of "The Sandlot." But somehow the Cougars managed to top it this year with their "Remember the Titans" costumes.

Cougars wide receiver Mitch Mathews tweeted a picture of him and his teammates dressed as the iconic players from T.C. Williams High School.

The only thing missing from this picture is BYU coach Bronco Mendenhall dressed as Bill Yoast. Regardless, the bar has been raised once again.

There's no telling what BYU will pull out for Halloween next season.

 