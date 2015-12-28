College football: The best of breakaway runs of 2015

NCAA FOOTBALL ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow @NCAAFootball The second season of the College Football Playoff era has definitely been one to remember. From blocked kicks to smooth lateral moves, pitch backs to wild throws, I don't think any sports fan will forget the highlights of this season anytime soon. So, with only bowls and playoff games remaining in a season for the ages, NCAA.com looks back at the best of 2015. Here are this year's best breakaway runs.

Leonard Fournette's trifecta vs. Auburn

The LSU back put himself firmly in the Heisman conversation early in the season, and his best early season performance came against Auburn. On the first play of the game, Fournette darted for 71 yards to the Auburn four yard-line. Late in the second quarter No. 7 would get loose again, this time for a modest 40 yards and a touchdown. But, he still wasn't done. Early in the third, Fournette literally flipped Auburn players over his shoulder on a 29 yard dash to the endzone.

Ezekiel Elliott has a trifecta of his own

Until the defending national champions were handed their first loss by Michigan State, it didn't look like the Buckeyes would ever lose. However, Indiana seemed like they just might come close. If only Ohio State didn't have Zeke Elliott. Down 6-10 in the middle of the third, Elliott's number was called, and he didn't disappoint. He took the ball 55 yards for the score and handed the lead back to the Bucks. Later in the game, OSU was trailing again, and Urban knew just who to turn to on fourth down. Elliott dashed 65 yards to the endzone. Early in the fourth, the Buckeyes started their drive with an Elliott run, and he would find the goalline once again, after sprinting 75 yards.

Christian McCaffrey's exclamation point on a record setting night

Stanford's sophomore RB could do no wrong against UCLA. McCaffrey racked up 369 total yards against the Bruins, a total no player could match in 2015. His 70-yard touchdown run from the wildcat formation probably wasn't even his best play of the game, though. McCaffrey also had a 96-yard kick return. The whole game was basically a McCaffrey highlight reel.

Stanford Football: McCaffrey 70-yd TD

Derrick Henry's 74-yarder against Mississippi State

The man won the Heisman. So, its hard to put just one of his breakaway runs on this list, but Henry's 74-yard downhill dash to the endzone against a Mississippi State team that looked to down the Tide was probably the most impressive.

Nick Chubb goes long against the Tide

The season didn't go as expected for Chubb or the Georgia Bulldogs. But, before his disappointing ACL tear, Chubb was breaking through defenses like a freight train, even Alabama's.

Dalvin Cook's 94 yard stunner

Cook began Florida State's tilt against Wake Forest with a bang. Deep in Demon Deacon territory with zeroes on the scoreboard, Cook got past the front seven but was tripped up. However, Cook would not go quietly. He would recover and rush 94 yards to put the Seminoles on the board.