Frank Beamer was and will continue to be a beloved figure in the state of Virginia.

Frank Beamer retired at the end of the 2015 college football season, and he will go down as a legendary head coach. So much so, in fact, that Thursday is officially ‘Frank Beamer Day’ in the state of Virginia.

Governor Terry McAuliffe tweeted out the news this morning:

Gov proclaims February 4th, 2016, "Frank Beamer Day" as @virginia_tech comes to Capitol for their annual lobby day. pic.twitter.com/0nonIecgsf — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) February 4, 2016

Beamer went 238-121 in 29 seasons at the helm for the Hokies. Happy Frank Beamer Day!