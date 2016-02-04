football-fbs flag

Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | February 4, 2016

Thursday is 'Frank Beamer Day' in Virginia

Frank Beamer was and will continue to be a beloved figure in the state of Virginia.

Frank Beamer retired at the end of the 2015 college football season, and he will go down as a legendary head coach. So much so, in fact, that Thursday is officially ‘Frank Beamer Day’ in the state of Virginia.

Governor Terry McAuliffe tweeted out the news this morning:

Beamer went 238-121 in 29 seasons at the helm for the Hokies. Happy Frank Beamer Day!