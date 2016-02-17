Talk about dedication. Stanford head football coach David Shaw is one of the best in the business, and his passion for the game is a major reason why.

Shaw is currently more than 2,000 miles away from Stanford’s campus, but that didn’t stop him from leading the Cardinal’s offensive meeting on Tuesday night. See it for yourself:

#RoboShaw is in full force, and he hopes his Stanford squad can build on an incredibly successful 2015 season going into 2016.