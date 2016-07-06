football-fbs flag

Rimington Trophy Committee | July 6, 2016

Rimington Trophy releases preseason watch list

The Rimington Trophy Committee has released its 2016 Fall Watch List. After careful consideration during the off-season and spring practices, representatives from Division I football programs across the country submitted nominations to the Rimington Trophy committee and the watch list was created. These athletes are projected to excel at the center position in the upcoming season.

As the season progresses, the committee will continue to watch all players listed below and will announce its finalists on Dec. 5, 2016.

While more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy committee used these three prestigious teams to determine a winner: Walter Camp Foundation (WCF), Sporting News (SN) and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

Because the selectors of these three All-America teams can place centers in a "mix" of offensive linemen that includes guards and tackles, their 11- man first teams can often have two centers. The Rimington Trophy committee's policy is to count all players that play primarily the center position for their respective teams as centers, even though they may be listed as guards or tackles on the All- America teams.

The center with the most first team votes will be determined the winner. If there is a tie with first team votes, then the center with the most second team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy committee. The winner will be recognized at the Rimington Trophy Presentation at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska on Jan. 14, 2017.

Since its inception, the Rimington Trophy has raised over $2.6 million for the cystic fibrosis community. The award is overseen by the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and has raised over $120 million for the fight against cystic fibrosis. Dave Rimington, the award's namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy's only double winner as the nation's finest college interior lineman.

For more on the Rimington Trophy and a list of past recipients, visit www.rimingtontrophy.com

Player School
Brian Allen Michigan State
Jonathan Alvarez Oklahoma
Jon Baker Boston College
Jake Bennett Colorado State
Deyshawn Bond Cincinnati
Evan Brown SMU
Freddie Burden Georgia Tech
Nick Clarke Old Dominion
Jamaal Clayborn Mississippi State
Mason Cole Michigan
Robert Conyers Ole Miss
Lucas Crowley North Carolina
Ryan Crozier UConn
Atlantic Dillon DeBoer Florida
Michael Deiter Wisconsin
Alec Eberle Florida State
Pat Elfein Ohio State
Asotui Eli Hawaii
Jason Emerich Syracuse
Arthur Flores San Diego State
Kyle Fuller Baylor
Nathan Goltry Nevada
Jay Guillermo Clemson
Max Halpin Western Kentucky
Alan Knott South Carolina
Will Kreitler UNLV
Brandon Kublanow Georgia
Andy Kwon Georgia Southern
Drew Kyser Memphis
Nicholas Linder Miami
Toa Lobendahn USC
Brad Lundblade Oklahoma State
Steve Matlock Idaho
Jackson Matteo Virginia
Tim McAuliffe Bowling Green
Brendan McGowan Temple
Chandler Miller Tulsa
Gabe Mobley Georgia State
Devin Mondie Arkansas State
Michael Montero FIU
Brendan Moore Maryland
Tony Morales Texas Tech
Will Noble Houston
Alex Officer Pittsburgh
James O’Hagan Buffalo
Tyler Orlosky West Virginia
Ethan Pocic LSU
Frank Ragnow Arkansas
Dalton Risner Kansas State
Joe Scelfo N.C. State
Austin Schlottmann TCU
Coleman Shelton Washington
Riley Sorenson Washington State
Joe Spencer Illinois
Austin Stephens Utah State
Daniel Stephens Middle Tennessee
Coleman Thomas Tennessee
Cameron Tom Southern Miss
Jon Toth Kentucky
Dylan Utter Nebraska
Sean Welsh Iowa