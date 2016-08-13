BYU has quite the quarterback battle on its hands this training camp.

Taysom Hill and Tanner Mangum, the two participants, are both proven college quarterbacks. As a sophomore in 2013, Hill threw for almost 3,000 yards and ran for 1,344 more. He’s struggled with injuries ever since. Meanwhile, Mangum experienced moments like this a year ago:

In practice this week, BYU did something really cool. The Cougar receivers wore GoPros while catching passes from their quarterbacks, and fans got to experience what it’s like to take part in BYU training camp:

Really interesting stuff. BYU will open its season against Arizona at University of Phoenix Stadium.

