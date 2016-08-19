Fans will have the opportunity to decide what the football team will wear in the season opener.

On Thursday, Baylor football took to social media to announce that fans can cast their votes for which uniform they would like to see their Bears wear during the 2016 season opener on Sept. 2.

According to a release by the Baylor Athletic Communications Department, fans have until Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. CT to weigh in.

Baylor football posted three options to choose from.

BREAKING: Fan vote will decide uniform for season opener. Voting opens Friday. Details: https://t.co/KrQfa3x4Mk pic.twitter.com/U3RJ3SJAOc — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) August 18, 2016

“Option A includes the black helmet, a green jersey and black pants, while option B is a gold helmet, green jersey and gold pants and, finally, option C includes the green helmet, green jersey and white pants,” said the release.

The release also stated that fans cast their votes by visiting Baylor football’s twitter account and selecting which uniform they would like on the poll, or they can like the post of their favorite option on Baylor football’s Instagram or Baylor Athletics’ Facebook accounts.

The votes from each account will be tallied up and added together to determine which uniforms Baylor football players will be sporting against Northwestern State.

Voting opens Friday, Aug. 19, and the winner will be announced on Thursday, Aug. 25.