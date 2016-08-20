Air Force unveils full sharktooth alternate uniforms for 2016

If Air Force's reveal of its new, stylish sharktooth helmets Tuesday wasn't enough for uniform lovers nationwide, the Falcons displayed what their full alternate getups will look like when they play Georgia State on Sept. 10 -- and it's just as awesome.
Photos of the AIRPOWER Legacy Series Sharktooth Uniforms that we will wear vs @GeorgiaStateFB. #LetsFly #AFAPLS pic.twitter.com/20OqNvLDdG— Air Force Football (@AFFootball) August 20, 2016
Photos of the AIRPOWER Legacy Series Sharktooth Uniforms that we will wear vs @GeorgiaStateFB. #LetsFly #AFAPLS pic.twitter.com/Flr7vx8VC7— Air Force Football (@AFFootball) August 20, 2016
Here it is @AFFootball fans the AIRPOWER Legacy Series Sharktooth Alternate Uniform!! #LetsFly #AFAPLS pic.twitter.com/ykZO7b4RuU— Air Force Football (@AFFootball) August 19, 2016
It's a shame these alternate uniforms will only be worn once as of now.