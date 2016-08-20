Air Force unveils full sharktooth alternate uniforms for 2016

Air Force will wear its new alternate uniforms against Georgia State in 2016.

If Air Force's reveal of its new, stylish sharktooth helmets Tuesday wasn't enough for uniform lovers nationwide, the Falcons displayed what their full alternate getups will look like when they play Georgia State on Sept. 10 -- and it's just as awesome.

Air Force tweeted out a full collection of photos of its "Airpower Legacy Series" sharktooth uniforms Friday night. To go along with its helmet that displays an iconic shark face design previously seen on World War II fighter planes, the jerseys present different shades of gray with the Air Force insigna on each sleeve.

Photos of the AIRPOWER Legacy Series Sharktooth Uniforms that we will wear vs @GeorgiaStateFB. #LetsFly #AFAPLS pic.twitter.com/20OqNvLDdG — Air Force Football (@AFFootball) August 20, 2016

It's a shame these alternate uniforms will only be worn once as of now.