Defenses will need all the help they can get this year when facing Florida State and its dynamic junior running back Dalvin Cook. Ole Miss fully understands this and turned to an unusual source for help ahead of its opener with the No. 4 Seminoles.

Our dynamic new guard Deandre Burnett, brother of FSU's Dalvin Cook, meets Chad Kelly & the @OleMissFB team pic.twitter.com/uGZNdN4y4m — Ole Miss Basketball (@OleMissMBB) September 1, 2016

The Rebels released a hilarious video Thursday featuring Cook's brother Deandre Burnett, who transferred from Miami (Fla.) to Ole Miss and will play guard for the Rebels basketball program this season. Burnett walks the halls with Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly making small talk when Kelly conspicuously asks him, "Hey, doesn't your brother play for Florida State?"

RELATED: Games to watch in Week 1

Kelly then leads Burnett into the film room to "meet his teammates" and is welcomed by a stern-faced defensive unit with Dalvin Cook featured on the projector.

The saying "blood is thicker than water" is sure to be tested this weekend as Burnett watches his new school take on his brother.