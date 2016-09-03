Houston returns ‘kick six’ against Oklahoma

Three years ago, college football fans were treated to the now-famous "Kick Six" 109-yard missed field goal touchdown return by Auburn's Chris Davis to lead the Tigers to a win as time expired over Alabama in the 2013 Iron Bowl. On the opening Saturday of 2016, that excitement returned as Houston's Brandon Wilson accomplished the same feat against Oklahoma.

Wilson returned Austin Seibert's missed 53-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter of Saturday's No. 3 vs. No. 15 matinee matchup, barely keeping his toes in bounds as he reached high to corral the short kick. He then charged down the whole length of the field untouched to give Houston a 25-17 advantage.

The Cougars wanted to show everyone it belongs in the Playoff conversation. That game-changing moment is one way to do so.

Houston held on for the upset win, knocking off Oklahoma 33-23.

