Another College Football Saturday is behind us, with several teams significantly boosting their stock. Scroll through below to relive all the scores, highlights and crazy moments from Week 4.

FBS Scores | FCS Scores | Games to Watch | Week 4 By the Numbers

Week 4 TV schedule:

Here's the complete college football television schedule on all major TV networks and previews of some of the top 25 games this week.

*All times Eastern

Saturday, Sept. 24

Colorado at Oregon, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

No. 18 LSU at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN

No. 6 Houston at Texas State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Central Arkansas at Arkansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN3

New Mexico State at Troy, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Nicholls at South Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Georgia Southern at Western Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Army at Buffalo, 7 p.m., ESPN3

No. 20 Nebraska at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor, 7:30 p.m., FOX

South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

No. 7 Stanford at UCLA, 8 p.m., ABC

No. 3 Louisville at Marshall, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Bowling Green at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPN News

Louisiana Lafayette at Tulane, 8 p.m., ESPN3

No. 17 Arkansas at No. 10 Texas A&M, 9 p.m., ESPN

Preview: No. 17 Arkansas is 3-0 and has already defeated one top-25 team on the road in then-No. 15 TCU two weeks ago. The Razorbacks look for another big win in Texas when they meet the No. 10 Aggies on a neutral field in Arlington. Texas A&M is also perfect on the season, and won its SEC opener Saturday against Auburn.

Players to watch

Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen has completed 67.1 percent of his passes totaling 655 yards and seven touchdowns against only two interceptions. Texas A&M receiver Josh Reynolds leads the team with 229 receiving yards, an average of 17.1 per catch, and has scored twice.

Key stats

Texas A&M has won the last four meetings, including back-to-back overtime wins in 2014 and 2015.

Arkansas leads the all-time series 41-28-3.

Aggies quarterback Trevor Knight ranks 19th in the FBS with 830 passing yards, despite completing only 52.7 percent of his attempts.

Texas A&M has not lost a game in September since 2013.

Arkansas last started 4-0 in 2003.

Saturday marks the first time both teams entered the game as ranked opponents since 2011.

Kevin Sumlin is looking for his 40th win as head coach of Texas A&M.

Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams III is averaging 5.0 yards per carry and has three of the team’s five rushing touchdowns.

California at Arizona State, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Air Force at Utah State, 10:15 p.m., ESPNU

No. 9 Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Week 4 games to watch:

Week 3 in college football looked good on paper, though on the field some of the games were a tad lopsided. But, let’s not get nitpicky. Ohio State shellacked Oklahoma, Louisville had no problem asserting its top-of-the-ACC arrival by crushing Florida State and Alabama used a big second half to put the drama out of its win over Ole Miss, though the final score ended up being close.

That brings us to Week 4. What this week might lack in firepower, it could make up for in quality.

MORE: Week 4 TV schedule

Four games feature a pair of ranked teams going at it, and a few more have a ranked team against one that was previously ranked or would likely join the top 25 with a win.

Here are a few of those Week 4 contests to get excited for:

No. 11 Wisconsin at No. 8 Michigan State | GameCenter

Saturday, Sept. 24 at noon ET on Big Ten Network

An excellent Big Ten battle starts off the Saturday action between two teams who have largely exceeded expectations so far this year.

Wisconsin had far from its best performance last week against Georgia State in a six-point victory, but it still has to be ecstatic about its spot in the rankings after beginning the year outside of the top 25. The Spartans, on the other hand, ride a lot of momentum back home into East Lansing after knocking off Notre Dame in primetime.

RELATED: Big Ten reigns supreme in Week 4 AP poll

This should be a good defensive battle, and though the teams are in separate divisions in the Big Ten, it could have a lot of conference championship game ramifications down the line due to the anticipated tightness of the conference.

One thing to monitor is who gets the starting job at quarterback for the Badgers. Bart Houston got off to a good start to the year but struggled mightily against Georgia State, leaving freshman Alex Hornibrook to take over. That switch had good results, and it could carry over into Saturday's contest.

No. 12 Georgia at No. 23 Ole Miss | GameCenter

Saturday, Sept. 24 at noon ET on ESPN

At the same time, two SEC opponents looking to rise from the middle of the pack to the top will also square off.

It’s been a tough start to the year for Ole Miss, a very good team having to endure a brutal schedule. Its two losses came against the current No. 1, Alabama, and a team that was ranked as high as No. 2 previously in Florida State.

RELATED: All-Week 3 team

Now it might be make or break time, as the Rebels get a chance for a quality win to save its season. Georgia’s passing defense has been so-so in the early going, so it might be an opportunity for Chad Kelly to break out.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are looking to get out of a rut since their impressive opening win against North Carolina. They won each of their last two games, but those were by a combined three points against Nicholls and Missouri. The win over Missouri took a last-second touchdown to avoid the upset.

These are both good teams, but Ole Miss is playing better than its record indicates, while Georgia has been worse. Something’s got to give in this clash, and we should learn a lot about how good each truly is.

No. 7 Stanford at UCLA | GameCenter

Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

The Cardinal has to be on upset watch here on the road against a UCLA team that has been playing some good football. The Bruins’ only loss was by just a touchdown in Texas A&M to open the season. That was then followed up with wins over UNLV and BYU.

Last year’s edition of this game was not close, with Stanford taking care of business on its home field 56-35. But with the site shifting to Los Angeles and UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen pulling off a couple of very strong performances in the last two games, this is an intriguing possibility for the most memorable game of the weekend.

No. 17 Arkansas at No. 10 Texas A&M | GameCenter

Saturday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

Arkansas began the season unranked, but a big upset win over TCU sandwiched in between victories over Louisiana Tech and Texas State have people wondering just how good Bret Bielema’s squad truly is.

That question will become a lot clearer in this one as the Razorbacks get a very tough assignment in the road against the Aggies.

RELATED: What is the biggest AP poll surprise three weeks in?

Texas A&M has looked like a legitimate Playoff contender early in the season with several playmakers on defense and a good quarterback in Oklahoma transfer Trevor Knight. Now, it really starts digging into the meat of its SEC schedule with this one.

This game should stand as a measuring-stick contest for each of these teams. The sample sizes are simply too small this early in the season to make any final judgements, but both teams are looking good though only one will wake up Sunday morning undefeated and at the top of the SEC West. And, if it is as good as last year's overtime matchup, it should be a very fun contest.

Honorable mentions:

USC at Utah on Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. ET

Penn State at No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 19 Florida at No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Colorado at Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 9 Washington at Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 24

Kent State at No. 1 Alabama, Noon, SEC Network

No. 12 Georgia at No. 23 Ole Miss, Noon, ESPN

Preview: No. 12 Georgia look to extend its 10-game winning streak in the series when it visits No. 23 Ole Miss this weekend. The Bulldogs are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind 28-27 victory over Missouri. Despite leading by as many as 21 points, the Rebels saw their hopes of upsetting top-ranked Alabama dashed last week.

Players to watch

Quarterback Chad Kelly threw for a career-high 421 yards and three touchdowns in Ole Miss’ loss to No. 1 Alabama. Kelly leads the SEC with 10 passing touchdowns, and he is completing 63.2 percent of his passes. Bulldogs quarterback Jacob Eason led their fourth quarter comeback last week against Missouri. He completed 29-of-55 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns -- all career-high totals.

Key Stats

Ole Miss is 10-14 against ranked teams under Hugh Freeze.

The Rebels are averaging 325.3 passing yards per game.

Opposing teams are scoring on 100 percent of their red zone opportunities against the Rebels.

Ole Miss is outscoring opponents 24-6 in the first quarter, but is being outscored 40-10 in the third.

Isaiah McKenzie is the Bulldogs’ top receiver with 18 catches for 305 yards and four touchdowns.

Twelve Georgia players have caught at least pass this season.

Bulldogs safety Quincy Mauger had two interceptions for the second time in his career last week.

Nevada at Purdue, Noon, ESPN News

Charlotte at Temple, Noon, ESPN3

Iowa at Rutgers, Noon, ESPN2

No. 13 Florida State at South Florida, Noon, ABC

Colorado State at Minnesota, Noon, ESPNU

No. 11 Wisconsin at No. 8 Michigan State, Noon, Big Ten Network

Preview: The two teams which have won five of the last six Big Ten championships square off for the first time since 2012 when No. 11 Wisconsin visits No. 8 Michigan State. The Badgers are 3-0 for the first time since 2011 after narrowly edging Georgia State last week and have won 10 of their last 11 games since falling to Iowa in last year’s conference opener. The Spartans are fresh off a huge win over Notre Dame and looking to keep pace in the ultra-competitive Big Ten East.

Players to watch

Badgers wide receiver Robert Wheelwright has 12 receptions for a team-leading 194 yards this season. The senior has caught at least four passes in four consecutive and seven of the last eight games. Spartans quarterback Tyler O’Connor has thrown for 431 yards and five touchdowns through two games. The senior threw for a career-best 241 yards against Notre Dame.

Key Stats

Michigan State is 30-22 all-time against Wisconsin and has won three of the last four meetings.

The Badgers have been penalized just eight times through three games, an average of 2.7 flags per game which ranks third nationally.

Wisconsin has held seven of its last 10 opponents under 100 rushing yards and is 7-0 when doing so.

The Badgers are 10-1 when scoring first and 12-0 when leading at halftime under head coach Paul Chryst.

Michigan State has won 10 of its last 13 games against ranked foes.

Spartans running back LJ Scott has a rushing touchdown in two straight and four of his last five games.

In just his second game, Michigan State freshman wide receiver Donnie Corley caught four passes for 88 yards and his first-ever touchdown against Notre Dame.

Injuries

Badgers running back Corey Clement is questionable after missing last week’s game against Georgia State with an ankle injury.

East Carolina at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., ACC Network

Central Michigan at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., ACC Network

Syracuse at Connecticut, 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Wagner at Boston College, 1 p.m., ACC Network

Gardner-Webb at Ohio, 2 p.m., ESPN3

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., ESPN News

Western Illinois at Northern Illinois, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3

Appalachian State at Akron, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3

Boise State at Oregon State, 3:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1

BYU at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Duke at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBC

Mississippi State at Massachusetts, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3

No. 19 Florida at No. 14 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Preview: One of the nation’s most ferocious rivalries will take place for a 27th consecutive season when No. 19 Florida visits No. 14 Tennessee in a meeting with huge SEC East implications. Both teams enter at 3-0 but the Gators have plenty of momentum on their side as they have won the last 11 meetings against the Volunteers.

Players to watch

Gators running back Jordan Scarlett owns a team-leading 175 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries. The sophomore has run for a touchdown or 70 yards in all three games. Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs totaled three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) against Ohio last week. The senior has run for a touchdown in five of the last six games

Key Stats

Tennessee is 19-26 all-time against Florida.

Florida is 3-0 while allowing 7 or fewer points in each game for the first time since 1966.

The Gators lead the country in total defense (129.7 yards per game) and scoring defense (4.7 points) and rank second in rushing defense (42.3 yards) and passing defense (87.3 yards).

Austin Appleby will become the 10th Gators quarterback to start a game since Tim Tebow – the previous nine players are 6-3 in their debuts.

Tennessee has won were straight games -- the third longest active streak in the country.

Volunteers running back Jalen Hurd, who rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns against the Gators last season, has run for 90 yards or a touchdown in 10 straight games.

Tennessee has scored 12 offensive touchdowns and is averaging 2:00 in time of possession on those drives.

Injuries

Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway is questionable with a quad injury. Gators quarterback Luke Del Rio is out two to three weeks with a left knee injury suffered last week.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

Penn State at No. 4 Michigan, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Wake Forest at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Delaware State at Missouri, 4 p.m., SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Western Kentucky, 4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Tulsa at Fresno State, 4:30 p.m., CAMP

Colorado at Oregon, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

No. 18 LSU at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN

No. 6 Houston at Texas State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Central Arkansas at Arkansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN3

New Mexico State at Troy, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Nicholls at South Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Georgia Southern at Western Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Army at Buffalo, 7 p.m., ESPN3

No. 20 Nebraska at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor, 7:30 p.m., FOX

South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

No. 7 Stanford at UCLA, 8 p.m., ABC

No. 3 Louisville at Marshall, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Bowling Green at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPN News

Louisiana Lafayette at Tulane, 8 p.m., ESPN3

No. 17 Arkansas at No. 10 Texas A&M, 9 p.m., ESPN

Preview: No. 17 Arkansas is 3-0 and has already defeated one top-25 team on the road in then-No. 15 TCU two weeks ago. The Razorbacks look for another big win in Texas when they meet the No. 10 Aggies on a neutral field in Arlington. Texas A&M is also perfect on the season, and won its SEC opener Saturday against Auburn.

Players to watch

Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen has completed 67.1 percent of his passes totaling 655 yards and seven touchdowns against only two interceptions. Texas A&M receiver Josh Reynolds leads the team with 229 receiving yards, an average of 17.1 per catch, and has scored twice.

Key stats

Texas A&M has won the last four meetings, including back-to-back overtime wins in 2014 and 2015.

Arkansas leads the all-time series 41-28-3.

Aggies quarterback Trevor Knight ranks 19th in the FBS with 830 passing yards, despite completing only 52.7 percent of his attempts.

Texas A&M has not lost a game in September since 2013.

Arkansas last started 4-0 in 2003.

Saturday marks the first time both teams entered the game as ranked opponents since 2011.

Kevin Sumlin is looking for his 40th win as head coach of Texas A&M.

Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams III is averaging 5.0 yards per carry and has three of the team’s five rushing touchdowns.

California at Arizona State, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Air Force at Utah State, 10:15 p.m., ESPNU

No. 9 Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

UNC's Bug Howard hauls in last-second TD catch to lead Tar Heels past Pitt:

North Carolina is used to buzzer beaters on the basketball court but Saturday afternoon, the Tar Heels got one on the football field.

Down by six with six seconds left, UNC lined up for one final play at the goal line. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky lofted a fade to Bug Howard, who came down with possession in the end zone with two seconds to spare. The ensuing PAT gave the Tar Heels the surprise victory.

The touchdown put an exclamation point on the Tar Heels' 10-point rally in the final quarter. What a way to finish.

Taking a look at Tennessee's amazing comeback over Florida:

At the half in Knoxville, Tennessee, things were not look good for the home team, to say the least.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs had just 39 passing yards thanks to an incredible number of drops, Tennessee looked lethargic on both sides of the ball and Florida held a commanding 21-3 lead. In fact, those three were only salvaged by a field goal late in the half.

But whatever team trotted into that tunnel after 30 minutes failed to return to the field, as the Vols decimated the Gators in the second half to secure their first win in the rivalry since Sept. 18, 2004 — a day when "Goodies" by Ciara featuring Petey Pablo was the No. 1 song on the Billboard Top 100.

The first drive of the second half actually started with a Dobbs interception, but it was all business from there. Let's look a little closer and see how it all unfolded.

Tennessee started with the ball at its own 36 and moved efficiently down the field, finally finding the end zone on a 23-yard wheel-route pass to Jalen Hurd more than 37 minutes into the game.

It was a monkey off the Vols' back and allowed them and the crowd to relax a little, but they still had a tall mountain to climb down 21-10. And climb they did.

Tennessee punted on its next possession, but then ripped off touchdowns on the four following possessions to open up a double-digit lead on 38 unanswered points.

Dobbs was responsible for the touchdown on each of those drives: a 30-yard strike to Josh Malone, a go-ahead 67-yard score to Jauan Jennings with the help of some blown coverage, a 42-yard connection with Malone and a five-yard run.

The offense was great, but how about this for the real reason the Volunteers were able to make the comeback? Florida did not record a single first down on its first six drives of the second half.

It makes it so much easier to complete an epic comeback when the other team's defense hardly gets to rest and you start with good field position each time. But thanks to five punts and an interception, that was just the case.

The national perception of Tennessee likely did a 180 in this contest, as the dominant attitude shifted from being confused how it is still ranked as high as 14th to realizing how deadly the team can be if it all comes together.

In the second half of Saturday's 38-28 win, it all came together.