Northwestern's secondary had a pretty intense competition to see who could land the top highlight-reel catch against Indiana.

With the Wildcats up 21-3 early in the second quarter, sophomore Montre Hartage came up with this blind interception:

Whoa. Did Montre Hartage just ... yes, yes he did. @NUFBFamily More video >> https://t.co/Afb2pFbefb https://t.co/bp58L91ggF — Northwestern On BTN (@NUOnBTN) October 22, 2016

Fast-forward to the fourth quarter, and redshirt junior Kyle Queiro upped the ante with an incredible one-handed interception reminiscent of Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis' interception against Wisconsin:

What separates Queiro's catch as the winner of the Wildcat interception of the game award? He only had one hand available to make the catch, since the other was wrapped in a cast.

Northwestern won the game 24-21.