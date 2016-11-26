Fleck of gold for Minnesota's new unis

Lee Corso has been many things — a college football coach, Bert Reynolds' college roommate and America’s favorite college football lovin’ crazy grandfather on ESPN GameDay where he makes his 'headgear picks' each week on location during College Football Saturday.

A new season is here, and we will be tracking all of Corso's picks.

RELATED: How accurate are Lee Corso's picks? Meet the man who tracks them

Track all of Corso's picks below:

Week 3 - Ohio State vs. TCU

Corso donned the Brutus Buckeye head gear in Week 3, picking Ohio State to defeat TCU.

Week 2 - Clemson vs. Texas A&M

In Week 2, Corso picked the road team Clemson, and put on a Tiger head.

Week 1 - Notre Dame vs. Michigan

In Week 1, Corso wore a Hunchback of Notre Dame outfit (?)....and picked Notre Dame.