Stanley Williams is one of two 1,000-yard rushers for Kentucky this season.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have won three straight games and five of their last six, and look to keep rolling as they take on Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Bowl. The Wildcats are 7-5 and have not won or lost more than three games in a row at any point all season.

Game info

Georgia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5)

Dec. 31, 2016

EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

How to watch

Game time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can live stream the game here.

Players to watch

- Defensive back Corey Griffin has done a bit of everything for Georgia Tech defensively. He has a team-high 79 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

- Kentucky’s backfield features two big-play backs. Stanley Williams led the team with 1,135 yards and averaged 7.1 yards per carry this season with seven touchdowns.

Key stats

- The TaxSlayer Bowl was previously the Gator Bowl, with Georgia Tech 3-4 in the all-time history of the game while Kentucky is making its first appearance.

- Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 11-7-1 and has won the two most recent meetings — in 1959 and 1960.

- The Yellow Jackets have won four of the last five meetings with the Wildcats; Kentucky hasn’t beaten Georgia Tech since 1958.

- Joining Williams in the Kentucky backfield is Benny Snell Jr., who rushed for 1,057 yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns this season.

- Wildcats running backs averaged 5.5 yards per carry this season.

- This is Kentucky’s first bowl trip since a five-year run of making bowl season from 2006-2010.

- Yellow Jackets quarterbacks threw for just 1,574 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions this season.

- Kentucky is in search of its first eight-win season since 2007.

Injuries

- Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones is questionable with a back injury.

- Wildcats wide receiver Jeff Badet is questionable with a hip injury.