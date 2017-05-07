Four months removed from taking down undefeated Alabama in the College Football Playoff title game, the national champion Clemson Tigers tackled their next biggest challenge this past week, along with the rest of the student body: finals.

Clemson's finals week began Monday and concluded on Friday. While many students across the nation relied on endless cups of coffee and other last-minute study habits to get through exam periods, the Tigers turned to another strategy to relieve the stress that comes with the territory.

On Thursday, Clemson football players set up in front of the campus's Library Bridge and provided passing students with free hugs and puppies. Hug by hug, the group of student-athletes spread words of motivation as students entered the final stretch of the semester.

Stressed over finals?



We're here to ease your worry with puppies & free hugs on Library Bridge. #ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/WKumDYLAYv — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 4, 2017

Just look at those puppies. If that doesn't help motivate you to ace your organic chem exam, nothing will.

Good work by Clemson football spreading the cheer this May.

That feeling when you're done with final exams... pic.twitter.com/OylcnaQOpH — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 5, 2017

Congrats to all students who survived yet another finals week.