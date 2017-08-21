Clemson football is excited for today's solar eclipse. Nick Saban? Not so much.

In case you haven’t heard (we know you’ve heard), a solar eclipse is occurring this afternoon. The totality, timing and duration of the eclipse depends on where you live, so everyone will experience it differently.

But its path cuts across a solid number of college campuses, where those schools' football teams will be practicing, which means it’s one more thing coaches have to think about with games just around the corner.

It's the first total solar eclipse visible from the United States since 1991, which we looked at over here, so it's understandable that people are pretty excited.

Some coaches, like Tennessee’s Butch Jones, are super excited about the eclipse, so much so that they’ve taken to tweeting out custom graphics to show everyone that they're ready:

A helmet eclipse? Pretty good content, Butch.

Clemson's Dabo Swinney showed us this afternoon that sometimes all you really need to enjoy a moment like #Eclipse2017 is a comfortable chair and a perfectly on-brand snack:

Looks like Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is also in the pro-eclipse boat:

Meanwhile, Clemson and South Carolina both have speciality equipment prepared so its players will be properly protected if they want to look directly at the eclipse, which you could also do, but only with proper gear:

Have to be ready for anything. Even the eclipse pic.twitter.com/dAjBW01E4y — SC Football Equip (@scfootballequip) August 21, 2017

in Tiger Town today! Make sure to wear specialized glasses--Sunglasses are not strong enough. For those visiting, welcome to #Clemson! pic.twitter.com/9BOBVXzsQi — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 21, 2017

It’s a pretty good look. Maybe everyone should start wearing these during games.

Of course, coverage of the eclipse has been virtually non-stop over the past week, which means not everyone is all that thrilled to keep talking about it.

Maybe, instead of getting your custom glasses and heading outside this afternoon with everyone else, you should just take Nick Saban’s advice and throw on the Weather Channel:

We assume Saban will look something like this when the eclipse rolls through Tuscaloosa this afternoon:

You can also take Will Muschamp’s approach if you'd like, which is to have no idea what you’re going to do, because, frankly, he just doesn’t care very much:

On the eve of the #SolarEclipse, here's a clip from when Gamecocks head @CoachWMuschamp was asked about the eclipse

cc: @PFTCommenter pic.twitter.com/17w2taTxog — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) August 20, 2017

Whatever your approach may be, have a good Eclipse Day, and remember that we're only five days away from the return of FBS football.