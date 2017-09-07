Division II football players on 2017 NFL rosters

West Alabama's Malcolm Butler (21) became a household name after his Super Bowl XLIX clinching interception.

Thursday is the opening kickoff of the 2017 NFL season. The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head in prime time.

While the world awaits Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions, the game also pits two former West Alabama players against each other. The Patriots' Malcolm Butler and the Chiefs' Tyreek Hill are two of 90 DII football players ready for NFL action this year.

Danny Woodhead didn't let being 5'8" stop him from setting 21 DII records & having an NFL career: https://t.co/A1xxIR4TI6 #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/zX0bEt11n5 — NCAA (@NCAA) August 21, 2017

Some very notable names are now part of NFL rosters that once roamed the DII gridiron. Danny Woodhead has overcome injuries to become one of the best receiving backs in football. Jahri Evans of the Green Bay Packers is a six-time Pro Bowler and at one point, the fourth-rounder was the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL. Evans joins Butler as two Super Bowl winners from the DII ranks.

Here's a look at some more DII football by the numbers:

Roster breakdown:

90 -- Total DII football players in the NFL, including practice squad rosters.

6 -- The number DII players on the Carolina Panthers roster, most in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets all roster five players.

5 -- The most players from one school represented, with Grand Valley State and California (PA) leading the way. West Alabama and Missouri Western State are behind with four.

3 -- The number of DII tight ends the Tennessee Titans have on its roster.

2 -- Total number of NFL teams without a DII football player on their roster: Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans.

Position Breakdown:

0 -- There are no DII quarterbacks on current NFL rosters.

18 -- Total DII defensive backs on NFL rosters, the most of any one position.

15 -- The number of DII wide receivers in the NFL, the most of any offensive position.

9 -- DII tight ends making an NFL squad, which is five more than running backs.