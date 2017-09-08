Mason Rudolph joined the Oklahoma State football record books Friday night against South Alabama, becoming the Cowboys' all-time leading passer with about a minute to go in the first half.

Rudolph, a senior and three-year starter, surpassed former Oklahoma State signal caller Brandon Weeden (9,260 passing yards from 2008-11) with a 15-yard pass to Chris Lacy on the final drive of the half. That gave him 248 yards on the day and 9,264 in his career.

Mason Rudolph needed 244 yards tonight to become #OKState’s all-time leading passer — he has 248 before halftime.



Congrats, @Rudolph2Mason! pic.twitter.com/SohEqyZu7Z — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 9, 2017

Rudolph tacked on two additional completions to enter the halftime break with 9,290 career yards. Rudolph is also tied for fourth all-time in career passing touchdowns (55) in program history.

Friday marked the second consecutive week Rudolph moved up on the Cowboys all-time yardage leaderboard. In Week 1 against Tulsa, Rudolph eclipsed his current head coach Mike Gundy, who is now third with 8,473 career yards.

Here's the first half pass Friday that gave Rudolph the record: