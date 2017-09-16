Saquon Barkley is almost too good.

As if we needed another reminder of the Penn State running back's ridiculous speed, he gave one anyway, blowing past defenders for an 85-yard touchdown early in the first quarter against Georgia State on Saturday night.

You serious, @saquonb21?



Actually, this @PennStateFball highlight TD should surprise no one. pic.twitter.com/ffgKm2sbUR — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) September 17, 2017

With that catch, the sophomore put Penn State up 14-0 and entered the Nittany Lions' record books.