Breana Bacon | September 17, 2017

WATCH: Saquon Barkley takes off for 85-yard touchdown

Saquon Barkley is almost too good.

As if we needed another reminder of the Penn State running back's ridiculous speed, he gave one anyway, blowing past defenders for an 85-yard touchdown early in the first quarter against Georgia State on Saturday night. 

With that catch, the sophomore put Penn State up 14-0 and entered the Nittany Lions' record books.