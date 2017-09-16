Saquon Barkley is almost too good.
As if we needed another reminder of the Penn State running back's ridiculous speed, he gave one anyway, blowing past defenders for an 85-yard touchdown early in the first quarter against Georgia State on Saturday night.
You serious, @saquonb21?— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) September 17, 2017
Actually, this @PennStateFball highlight TD should surprise no one. pic.twitter.com/ffgKm2sbUR
With that catch, the sophomore put Penn State up 14-0 and entered the Nittany Lions' record books.
.@saquonb21 is the first player in PSU history to have an 80-yard rush & 80-yard reception in his career. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/8mpCbzsrq6— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 17, 2017