Iowa football: Fans and players continue heartwarming tradition of waving to children's hospital

Iowa's Kinnick Stadium has a seating capacity of 70,585, which gives the Hawkeyes incredible strength in numbers in one of the coolest traditions in college football. The stadium is located next to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and hospital patients have a view that overlooks the sea of gold and black on gamedays.

What started as a fan suggestion on an Iowa Facebook fan page last season has turned into a full-blown movement: Iowa fans collectively waving to the top floor of the hospital, where the children and their families gather to watch Iowa, at the end of the first quarter during Hawkeye home games.

Take a look below at Iowa's inspirational tradition:

Then, on Oct. 7, 2017, before Iowa's 45-16 win over Illinois, the Hawkeyes took the wave a step further. The Iowa marching band spread out in the form of a huge hand on the field, pointed towards the hospital, and waved in unison to their onlooking fans.

It looked pretty great:

Hawkeye Marching Band has a new move - a giant wave to the kids.❤️ pic.twitter.com/9d5dZZCo6w — Hawkerella (@Hawkerella) October 7, 2017

While the wave is special every game, it took on a whole new level of love during Iowa's game versus Northern Iowa this week. Dalton Ferguson, a 6-foot-4, 308-pound fifth-year offensive lineman got his first start on Saturday in front of his newborn twins, who he waved to from the field.

The wave just became a little more personal. 👋@HawkeyeFootball's Dalton Ferguson is waving to his newborn twins at @UIchildrens who were born last week; 5 week's premature. pic.twitter.com/32LHKGexZ9 — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) September 16, 2018

Ferguson says that playing football at Iowa has helped give him the traits he needs to be the best dad possible, and is happy his twin daughters are off to an undefeated start.

This tradition may only be two seasons old, but there's no doubt it will continue to be one of the most heartwarming and lasting ones in college football.