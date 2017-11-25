The Assumption Greyhounds battled to a 10-3 lead in the first half of the second round of the DII Football Championship Saturday. And then Deonte Harris took over, making DII history in Assumption's 45-26 victory over Findlay.

Harris had a tremendous season for the Greyhounds. He earned Northeast-10 Most Valuable Player honors as a spark both as a wide receiver and in the return game. It was with the special teams unit where he entered the record books.

The junior receiver used his speed to score two early third quarter touchdowns from Marc Monks, the second a 76-yard catch and run. As always, Harris proved most pivotal in the return game. Findlay pulled within a touchdown less than a minute into the fourth qaurter, but Harris quickly put Assumption back on top by two scores with a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown. Late in the fourth quarter, after Findlay connected on a field goal to pull within five points, Harris took the ensuing kickoff 80 yards to the house.

The returns were his 11th and 12th (seven punt and five kickoff) of his career, breaking the previous DII football mark of 11 set by Stephan Neville of Stonehill and Deante Steele of Shepherd. The eight return touchdowns for 2017 (five punt, three kickoff) are also a single-season record.

That's 4 second half touchdowns for Harris for those keeping track at home, as the junior has now scored from 39, 76, 99 and 80-yards out! That's also a Division II career and season record for total return TD's! — ACgreyhounds (@acgreyhounds) November 25, 2017

Harris finished the day with 168 receiving yards and two touchdowns to go along with 194 yards and two touchdowns in the return game. His big second half helped Assumption advance to the quarterfinals, where it will face undefeated Indiana (Pa.).