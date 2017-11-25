football-fbs flag

The Associated Press | November 25, 2017

Georgia trying to keep playoff hopes on track vs. Georgia Tech

Georgia has won eight straight games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, with its last loss coming in 1999.

No. 7 Georgia (10-1, CFP No. 7) at Georgia Tech (5-5), Saturday, noon ET (ABC)

Series record: Disputed. Georgia leads 65-41-5 but doesn't recognize two Georgia Tech victories during World War II, when the Yellow Jackets used players from a naval officers' training program based on campus.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

The Bulldogs can't afford a second straight loss to Georgia Tech if they want to stay in the running for the College Football Playoff. Georgia has already clinched a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Dec. 2. Georgia Tech needs a major upset to ensure bowl eligibility, though the school was still trying to line up a 12th game to make up for a hurricane-related cancellation against Central Florida.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia's front seven vs. Georgia Tech QB TaQuon Marshall. Throughout the season, the Bulldogs have set aside a bit of time each Monday to work on Georgia Tech's unique triple-option offense, which ranks fourth nationally in rushing. A year ago, Georgia did a decent job against the run (226 yards) but surrendered two fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets pulled out an improbable 28-27 victory in the final minute. Marshall (1,074 yards rushing) is the one who makes the offense go, but he'll be facing a stout Georgia defense led by linebackers Roquan Smith, Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia: RBs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel are coming off a dynamic performance against Kentucky, combining to rush for 238 yards and five touchdowns.

Georgia Tech: Punter Pressley Harvin III ranks first among true freshman and 22nd overall with a 43.8-yard average. He's dropped 16 punts inside the 20, and 60 percent of his kicks have not been returned.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia has won eight straight games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, with its last loss coming in 1999. ... For only the second time in school history, Georgia Tech has a pair of 1,000-yard runners in a season. In addition to Marshall, B-back KirVonte Benson has gained 1,009 yards on the ground. ... Since an 11-win season in 2014 that included an Orange Bowl victory, Georgia Tech is just 17-18. ... The Bulldogs have won 11 games in a season nine times. ... Georgia Tech hasn't beaten Georgia in back-to-back years since a run of three straight victories from 1998-2000.

