Georgia has won eight straight games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, with its last loss coming in 1999.

No. 7 Georgia (10-1, CFP No. 7) at Georgia Tech (5-5), Saturday, noon ET (ABC)

Series record: Disputed. Georgia leads 65-41-5 but doesn't recognize two Georgia Tech victories during World War II, when the Yellow Jackets used players from a naval officers' training program based on campus.

MORE: What to know for Rivalry Week

Dedication is not something often found, it’s something that is shown in every action, every moment, every play. #ATD pic.twitter.com/t4b4k6YeVd — Georgia Football (@FootballUGA) November 17, 2017

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

The Bulldogs can't afford a second straight loss to Georgia Tech if they want to stay in the running for the College Football Playoff. Georgia has already clinched a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Dec. 2. Georgia Tech needs a major upset to ensure bowl eligibility, though the school was still trying to line up a 12th game to make up for a hurricane-related cancellation against Central Florida.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia's front seven vs. Georgia Tech QB TaQuon Marshall. Throughout the season, the Bulldogs have set aside a bit of time each Monday to work on Georgia Tech's unique triple-option offense, which ranks fourth nationally in rushing. A year ago, Georgia did a decent job against the run (226 yards) but surrendered two fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets pulled out an improbable 28-27 victory in the final minute. Marshall (1,074 yards rushing) is the one who makes the offense go, but he'll be facing a stout Georgia defense led by linebackers Roquan Smith, Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia: RBs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel are coming off a dynamic performance against Kentucky, combining to rush for 238 yards and five touchdowns.

UCF vs. South Florida: Inside the numbers from the Knights' dramatic 49-42 win

Georgia Tech: Punter Pressley Harvin III ranks first among true freshman and 22nd overall with a 43.8-yard average. He's dropped 16 punts inside the 20, and 60 percent of his kicks have not been returned.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia has won eight straight games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, with its last loss coming in 1999. ... For only the second time in school history, Georgia Tech has a pair of 1,000-yard runners in a season. In addition to Marshall, B-back KirVonte Benson has gained 1,009 yards on the ground. ... Since an 11-win season in 2014 that included an Orange Bowl victory, Georgia Tech is just 17-18. ... The Bulldogs have won 11 games in a season nine times. ... Georgia Tech hasn't beaten Georgia in back-to-back years since a run of three straight victories from 1998-2000.

This article was written by The Associated Press from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.