The 2018-19 college football season culminates in Santa Clara, California for the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 7.

But first, there are a whole bunch of bowl games to play. Below is the full TV schedule for the coming bowl season.

CELEBRATION BOWL



December 15, 2018

12 p.m. ET, ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, Georgia

NEW MEXICO BOWL



December 15, 2018

2 p.m. ET, ESPN

Branch Field at Dreamstyle Stadium

Albuquerque, New Mexico

CURE BOWL

December 15, 2018

2:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Florida

LAS VEGAS BOWL

December 15, 2018

3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Sam Boyd Stadium

Las Vegas

CAMELLIA BOWL

December 15, 2018

5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Cramton Bowl

Montgomery, Alabama

NEW ORLEANS BOWL

December 15, 2018

9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans

BOCA RATON BOWL

December 18, 2018

7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium

Boca Raton, Florida

FRISCO BOWL

December 19, 2018

8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

GASPARILLA BOWL

December 20, 2018

8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Florida

BAHAMAS BOWL

December 21, 2018

12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium

Nassau, Bahamas

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL

December 21, 2018

4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium

Boise, Idaho

BIRMINGHAM BOWL

December 22, 2018

Noon ET, ESPN

Legion Field

Birmingham, Alabama

ARMED FORCES BOWL

December 22, 2018

3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium

Fort Worth, Texas

DOLLAR GENERAL BOWL

December 22, 2018

7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Mobile, Alabama

HAWAI'I BOWL

December 22, 2018

10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Hawaiian Tel Federal Credit Union Field at Aloha Stadium

Honolulu

FIRST RESPONDER BOWL

December 26, 2018

1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Cotton Bowl

Dallas

QUICK LANE BOWL

December 26, 2018

5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Ford Field

Detroit

CACTUS BOWL

December 26, 2018

9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Chase Field

Phoenix

INDEPENDENCE BOWL

December 27, 2018

1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Independence Stadium

Shreveport, Louisiana

PINSTRIPE BOWL

December 27, 2018

5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Yankee Stadium

New York

TEXAS BOWL

December 27, 2018

9 p.m. ET, ESPN

NRG Stadium

Houston

MUSIC CITY BOWL

December 28, 2018

1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Nissan Stadium

Nashville, Tennessee

CAMPING WORLD BOWL

December 28, 2018

5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Florida

ARIZONA BOWL

December 28, 2018

5:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN

Arizona Stadium

Tucson, Arizona

ALAMO BOWL

December 28, 2018

9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Alamodome

San Antonio, Texas

PEACH BOWL

December 29, 2018

Noon ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta

BELK BOWL

December 29, 2018

Noon ET, ABC

Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte, North Carolina

ORANGE BOWL (CFP NATIONAL SEMIFINAL)

December 29, 2018

4 or 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens, Florida

COTTON BOWL (CFP NATIONAL SEMIFINAL)

December 29, 2018

4 or 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

AT&T Stadium

Arlington, Texas

SAN FRANCISCO BOWL

December 31, 2018

3 p.m. ET, Fox

Levi's Stadium

Santa Clara, Calif.

MILITARY BOWL

December 31, 2018

Noon ET, ESPN

Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Annapolis, Maryland

LIBERTY BOWL

December 31, 2018

3:45 p.m. ET, ESPN

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Memphis, Tennessee

HOLIDAY BOWL

December 31, 2018

7 p.m. ET, FS1

SDCCU Stadium

San Diego, Calif.

GATOR BOWL

December 31, 2018

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

TIAA Bank Field

Jacksonville, Florida

ORANGE BOWL

December 31, 2018

2 p.m. ET, CBS

Sun Bowl Stadium

El Paso, Texas

OUTBACK BOWL

January 1, 2019

Noon ET, ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Florida

CITRUS BOWL

January 1, 2019

1 p.m. ET, ABC

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Florida

FIESTA BOWL

January 1, 2019

1 p.m. ET, ESPN

University of Phoenix Stadium

Glendale, Arizona

ROSE BOWL GAME

January 1, 2019

5 p.m. ET, ESPN

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, California

SUGAR BOWL

8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans