Southern California's Jake Olson -- the Trojans' blind long snapper who made his debut in 2017 -- has entered his name into the quarterback competition this offseason.

Early Monday, Olson took to Twitter and posted a video of himself taking some practice throws on USC's practice field. Olson showed off his arm in quite the impressive showing, hitting his receiver in both long and short routes, often in stride.

Olson lost his eyesight at the age of 12 to cancer. He made his debut this past season in a game against Western Michigan. The redshirt sophomore sent the perfect snap allowed kicker Chase McGrath to put the final point on USC's 49-31 opening day win.