Chances are, every college football Saturday you've heard at least one player's name that makes you do a double take. Whether they have too many syllables to count or are simply fun to say, the sport does present some unusual combinations.

We rounded up the best names of the bunch this year, from Squally Canada to Hamp Cheevers, to form a full squad of unconventional monikers. There were some pretty obvious candidates — and plenty who were unfortunately left out — when overviewing all 129 updated FBS spring rosters.

No, these names aren't from a Key & Peele skit, we promise. Let's dig in.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK:

Legend Brumbaugh | Maryland — Some people were born to be legends. Brumbaugh, a rising sophomore, was born as Legend. That's a lot of pressure in a name.

Honorable mention: Mic Roof (Charlotte), Chad President (Tulsa)

RUNNING BACK:

BYU Athletics BYU's Squally Canada rushed for 710 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Squally Canada | BYU

D'Andre Swift | Georgia —What a perfect last name for a running back. Swift swiftly earned playing time as a freshman last year (618 yards, three TDs) and should be a key contributor this year with Nick Chubb and Sony Michel off to the NFL.

Honorable mention: Soso Jamabo (UCLA), Taiwan Deal (Wisconsin)

WIDE RECEIVER:

Eddie McDoom | Michigan

Charleston Rambo | Oklahoma — Sharing the same surname as one of the top cinematic action heroes is quite an honor. By the way, did you know a fifth Rambo movie is coming in 2019?

Honorable mention: Tiger Scheyd (LSU), Q' Drennan (New Mexico), Mac Hippenhammer (Penn State)

TIGHT END:

Melina Vastol | USA TODAY Sports Images Tre' McKitty had one catch for 23 yards in 11 games last year for Florida State.

Tre' McKitty | Florida State — Don't let the last name fool you. The second-year tight end is an imposing presence at 6-5, 241 pounds.

Honorable mention: Bapa Falemaka (Utah), Osiris Crutchfield (Virginia)

OFFENSIVE LINE:

Baer Hunter | Appalachian State

Blake Householder | Colorado State — A quarterback has to feel a bit more comfortable in the pocket being protected by a 'Householder.'

Bearooz Yacoobi | Purdue

Emilio Appolloni | West Virginia

Rusty Staats | Western Kentucky

Honorable mention: Jax Gasaway (Arkansas State), Luis Lebron (Colorado State), Clay Greathouse (Tulsa)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE:

Bruce Thorson | USA TODAY Sports Images Freedom Akinmoladun has 9.5 sacks in three years at Nebraska. My-King Johnson | Arizona — There were plenty of royalty-related names to choose from, but My-King is the cream of the crop.

Poni Tu'uta | Ball State

Freedom Akinmoladun | Nebraska

Honorable mention: Manly Williams (Hawaii), Judge Culpepper (Penn State), Olive Sagapolu (Wisconsin)

LINEBACKERS:

Ulysees Gilbert III | Akron

Bumper Pool | Arkansas — Pool actually got his name from his father's love for playing bumper pool. Listen to this from the Atlanta Journal Constitution:

Jeff (Bumper's father) recalls that, beginning as a sophomore in high school, he would tell anyone who would listen that if he had a son he was going to name him Bumper Pool. This carried on throughout high school, with no one believing he was really going to do it.

You have to admire Jeff Pool's persistence.

Bryce Swackhammer | North Carolina State — Any linebacker's name that includes the word 'hammer' is an automatic inclusion on any all-name team.

Thunder Keck | Stanford

Honorable mention: Eric Popp (Ohio), Ronley Lakalaka (San Diego State)

DEFENSIVE BACKS:

Boston College Athletics BC's Hamp Cheevers (4) had two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2017-18.

Clifton Duck | Appalachian State — Duck's 11 total interceptions the past two seasons is tied for the nation's lead, proving that he's more than just a fun name.

Hamp Cheevers | Boston College

Hasan Defense | Kansas — Unusual? Not really. Applicable? For sure. If Defense was a quarterback, he probably wouldn't have made the list.

Dicaprio Bootle | Nebraska

Honorable mention: Smoke Monday (Auburn), Picasso Nelson Jr. (Southern Miss.), Linwood Crump (Temple), Nigel Warrior (Tennessee)

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKER:

Rodrigo Blankenship | Georgia — Most college football fans know Blankenship by now, the former walk-on kicker with a big leg and ever-present rec specs. His name is just one of the reasons why he's become a fan favorite.

Honorable mention: Jet Toner (Stanford)

PUNTER:

Matt Stamey | USA TODAY Sports Images Mac Loudermilk (48) had six punts of over 50 yards last year for undefeated UCF. Mac Loudermilk | UCF — Loudermilk didn't have too much competition to earn the punter's spot here, but his name is still more than worthy of inclusion. He's one of two Loudermilks in college football this year, joined by Wisconsin defensive lineman Isaiahh (no relation).

Honorable mention: Kirk Christodoulou (Pittsburgh)