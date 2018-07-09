Beth Maiman | NCAA.com

The annual SEC media days will take place July 16-19 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

The four-day event will features press conferences from head coaches, as well as student-athletes from each school in the conference. ESPN and SEC Network will live broascast the event.

RELATED: 15 games in 2018 that could impact next season's CFP

The 2018 event will mark the first time SEC Media Days will be held outside the Birmingham, Alabama, area since 1985.

RELATED: How every conference fared in last year's bowl game

Each year, media members cast their vote predicting the SEC champion and order of finish for the upcoming season. According to the SEC, only six times in the last 25 seasons has the SEC Media Days predicted champion proceeded to win the SEC Championship, two of which have occurred in the last four years.

2018 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE MONDAY, July 16 (All times Eastern) 11:30 a.m. – 3:10 p.m.: Commissioner Greg Sankey and Texas A&M

2 p.m. – 6:50 p.m.: Kentucky and LSU TUESDAY, July 17 8:30 a.m. – 8:50 a.m.: Steve Shaw, SEC Coordinator of Football Officials

9 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.: Georgia and Ole Miss

1:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.: Arkansas and Florida WEDNESDAY, July 18 8:30 a.m. – 8:40 a.m.: David Fletcher, Football Bowl Association

8:40 a.m. – 8:55 a.m.: Bill Hancock, Executive Director College Football Playoff

9 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.: Mississippi State and Tennessee

1:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.: Alabama and Missouri THURSDAY, July 19 8:30 a.m. – 8:40 a.m.: Football Writers Association of America

8:40 a.m. – 8:55 a.m.: National Football Foundation

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Auburn, Vanderbilt and South Carolina